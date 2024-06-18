Best Free and Open Source Software
7 Best Free and Open Source UPnP Media Servers
A music streamer lets you share your music, photos and videos with your network. If you have a Network-attached storage (NAS) device, it is likely that you already have the technology built-in to share your media. Using a NAS is a neat solution as it can be left on all the time, consuming very little power. However, this is only one method of sharing your multimedia around a home network.
A PC can offer a more elegant home media solution that allows you to easily share audio, video and pictures to other devices on your network. Using the right software, interoperability is achieved with other devices by conforming with the DLNA specification and by converting media on-the-fly to formats that client devices support.
Many devices conform to the guidelines laid down by the DNLA. DNLA is built into lots of devices, from TVs to gaming devices.
JerryScript - JavaScript engine for the Internet of Things
The engine supports on-device compilation, execution and provides access to peripherals from JavaScript.
This is free and open source software.
luckyBackup - backup & sync tool
Probably one of the most important software applications, but often neglected, is the backup program. The best Linux backup software will keep you covered when you accidentally delete files, or when a disk bites the dust. Backup software protects a variety of file types, including documents, databases, photos, music, and videos. Backup software provides an automated solution for creating, managing, and restoring data from backups.
There are different types of backup software including full backup software, incremental backup software, and image backup software.
luckyBackup is an application that backs-up and/or synchronizes directories with the power of rsync. It’s free and open source software.