9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 9th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 10, 2024



This week we got some interesting news and releases, starting with Canonical’s Ubuntu Core 24 for embedded devices, new Kali Linux and Parrot OS releases for ethical hacking and penetration testing, a new NixOS release with support for GNOME 46 and KDE Plasma 6 desktops, as well as new CachyOS and blendOS release for Arch Linux fans.

On top of that, this week brought us a new NVIDIA stable graphics driver, a new stable VLC Media Player, Amarok, and LibreOffice releases, and a new KDE Frameworks release. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 9th, 2024.

Read on