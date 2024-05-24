Windows TCO Leftovers

The malware transmits data about the host system to a command-and-control (C2) server belonging to the threat actors. Rapid7 tracked the issue as CVE-2024-4978 and said it worked with the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on coordinating disclosure of the problem.

Rapid7 said the malicious versions of the software were signed by “Vanguard Tech Limited,” which is allegedly based in London.