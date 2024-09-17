Latest Microsoft Openwashing and 'Linux' Foundation PR Cruft
Microsoft
Dev Class ☛ Redmonk: No clear link between moving from open source to a proprietary license, and increasing company value [Ed: Microsoft media operative Tim Anderson is amplifying Microsoft-funded 'analyst' (propaganda source); Microsoft moles really fancy pretending to talk for the very groups they're attacking]
Linux Foundation
Linux Foundation's Site/Blog ☛ Linux Foundation Announces OpenSearch Software Foundation to Foster Open Collaboration in Search and Analytics
Today, the Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced the launch of the OpenSearch Software Foundation, a community-driven initiative that will support OpenSearch and its search software, which is used by developers around the world to build search, analytics, observability, and vector database applications. Hosted by the Linux Foundation, the OpenSearch Software Foundation will work with community maintainers and developers, as well as founding member organizations, to support the continued growth of OpenSearch.
OSTechNix ☛ OpenSearch Project Joins the 'Linux' Foundation
The OpenSearch Project, a powerful search and analytics engine, has transitioned to the 'Linux' Foundation to ensure its continued growth and innovation.
LWN ☛ 'Linux' Foundation announces OpenSearch Software Foundation
The 'Linux' Foundation has announced the creation of the OpenSearch Software Foundation as a vendor‑neutral home for the OpenSearch search and observability software: [...]
Silicon Angle ☛ 'Linux' Foundation to host AWS’ OpenSearch search and analytics engine [Ed: Sponsored 'article', sponsored by the companies it is about.]
The 'Linux' Foundation today announced the launch of the OpenSearch Software Foundation, a community-driven initiative that will support the search software, which is used by developers around the world to build search, analytics, observability and vector database applications.
Unified Patents ☛ 'Linux' Foundation and CNCF Expand Partnership with Unified Patents to Defend Open Source Software from Non-Practicing Entities [Ed: Well, but prominent members of 'Linux' Foundation act lime patent trolls]
The 'Linux' Foundation, in collaboration with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), is excited to announce the expansion of its partnership with Unified Patents to defend open source software against non-practicing entities (NPEs).
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Join Us at the OSS Security Meetup in Tokyo, Japan
We are excited to announce that the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), a cross-industry initiative uniting the most important open source security efforts and their supporters, will host a meetup on Thursday, October 3rd, at Renesas Electronics.
More from the same LF-sponsored site:
Linux Foundation launches OpenSearch Software Foundation to support developer community growth
The Linux Foundation today announced the launch of the OpenSearch Software Foundation, a community-driven initiative that will support the search software, which is used by developers around the world to build search, analytics, observability and vector database applications.
