posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 19, 2024



Quoting: Smartphones Leaking Data – Purism —

When you use smartphones from big tech companies, you’re often trading your privacy for convenience. These devices are designed to collect vast amounts of data about you, from your location to your browsing habits, and even your conversations. This data is then used to build detailed profiles that are sold to advertisers, used to exploit you, and even handed over to government agencies without your knowledge nor consent.

Take the iPhone, for example. It’s equipped with multiple microphones that can be activated without your approval. This means that your device could be listening to you even when you think it’s idle. The microphone “issue” is one that is well-known, with companies offering bags, sleeves, and cases that mitigate the issue by surrounding the phone itself.

This constant surveillance poses a significant risk to your privacy, as sensitive information can be captured and potentially misused.

At Purism, we believe in putting the control back in your hands. Our devices are designed with privacy and security as the top priorities, ensuring that your data remains yours and yours alone.