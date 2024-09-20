Red Hat Leftovers

London-headquartered VFX firm DNEG may have won seven Oscars, but that scale of success hasn't spared it from the challenges of legacy software, asset tracking, and platform shifting.

In a conversation with The Stack, Victoria Adeyeri, Software Developer at DNEG discussed the biggest challenges to their pipeline – and fixes that worked.

For the company supporting films including Dune: Part Two, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, its biggest backend challenges came from attempting to deploy new technology within the organisation.