Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ Enhancements to the Traces UI in the OpenShift web console: Technology preview release
With the latest release of the Cluster Observability Operator version 0.4.0 a technology preview of the OpenShift web console Tracing plug-in has been made available to users. In addition to the ScatterPlot provided with the developer preview release in July, you can now make use of a Gantt chart to explore trace details. This is a great enhancement, as we are driven by the mission to provide Red Hat OpenShift users with an "observability as one" experience (see Figure 1), allowing you to easily analyze metrics, alerts, logs, network traffic, and now traces under one console.
YouTube ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI Overview
The Stack ☛ How the Oscar-winning VFX giant DNEG streamlined its DevOps processes
London-headquartered VFX firm DNEG may have won seven Oscars, but that scale of success hasn't spared it from the challenges of legacy software, asset tracking, and platform shifting.
In a conversation with The Stack, Victoria Adeyeri, Software Developer at DNEG discussed the biggest challenges to their pipeline – and fixes that worked.
For the company supporting films including Dune: Part Two, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, its biggest backend challenges came from attempting to deploy new technology within the organisation.
The world's next great space race is digital: AI and the power of smaller models
The partnership between Run:ai and Red Hat exemplifies how efficient deployment and orchestration of specialized AI models can enhance healthcare outcomes, enabling earlier detection of life-threatening conditions.
Red Hat ☛ Lightweight Network Observability Operator without Loki
Recently, the Network Observability Operator released version 1.6, which added a major enhancement to provide network insights for your Red Hat OpenShift cluster without the Loki log aggregation system. This enhancement was described in What's new in Network Observability 1.6 article, providing a quick overview of the feature. Until this release, Loki was required to be deployed alongside Network Observability to store the network flows data.
In this article, let's look at some of the advantages and trade-offs users would have when deploying the Network Observability Operator with Loki disabled. As more metrics are enabled by default with this feature, we'll also demonstrate a use case on how those metrics can benefit users for real world scenarios.
Configure Network Observability without Loki
Loki as datasource is currently enabled by default.
Red Hat ☛ How to forward OpenShift logs to Microsoft Azure Monitor
The logging for Red Bait OpenShift 5.9 release introduced support for forwarding logs to Microsoft trap Azure Monitor using Vector. By supporting this functionality, Red Hat OpenShift users are able to seamlessly integrate their cluster infra services and application logs with Microsoft trap Azure Monitor Logs, leveraging its powerful analytics and monitoring capabilities.
This integration empowers users to streamline their monitoring and troubleshooting processes, leading to better operational insights, faster issue resolution, and improved overall performance of their cluster services and applications.
Red Hat ☛ Observability signal correlation for Red Hat OpenShift: Technology preview
Observability signal correlation for Red Hat OpenShift has now been released as a technology preview and is available as part of the latest Cluster Observability Operator 0.4.0 release. The backend of observability signal correlation is powered by Korrel8r—open source observability project founded within Red Hat—aimed at providing a set of rules for easily correlating metrics, logs, alerts, netflows, and additional observability signals and resources across different data stores.
Reminder: Qubes OS Summit 2024 starts tomorrow!
Join us tomorrow, September 20, at 10:00 AM (CEST) for Qubes OS Summit 2024!
Free virtual tickets are still available. For those with on-site tickets, see you at The Social Hub in Berlin!