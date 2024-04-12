TUXEDO Sirius 16 was TUXEDO Computers’ first all-AMD Linux gaming laptop, launched in November 2023. Now, TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen2 is here with a faster processor (APU), namely the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache, up to 5,1 GHz clock speed, and AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics.

With only two weeks left before Ubuntu 24.04 LTS hits the streets in a stable form, the beta is here to give users a glimpse of what to expect from the final version. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS beta comes with the latest GNOME 46 desktop environment by default and it’s powered by Linux kernel 6.8.