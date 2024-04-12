Ardour 8.5 Open-Source DAW Improves Linux and AAF Import Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 12, 2024



Coming one and a half months after Ardour 8.4, the Ardour 8.5 release is here to improve Linux support by addressing a crash reported by users in version 8.4 that occurred whenever a file selection dialog was opened. According to the devs, the crash was triggered by the presence of certain icon files. Additionally, this release implements automatic handling of SIG32, which makes it easier to use Ardour --gdb on Linux systems.

Ardour 8.5 also brings improvements to AAF import support, adds support for pitch bend to Reasonable Synth, adds a new option to enable G/YTK debug, adds additional Lua bindings for interpolation, adds Lua bindings to set session range, and adds two new Lua APIs to set the plugin and query plugin properties.

