Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Medevel ☛ Apache Superset: Build A Modern, Enterprise-ready Business Intelligence Web Application
Apache Superset™ is an open-source modern data exploration and visualization platform.
Hackaday ☛ Webserver Runs On Android Phone
Android, the popular mobile phone OS, is essentially just Linux with a nice user interface layer covering it all up. In theory, it should be able to do anything a normal computer running Linux could do. And, since most web servers in the world are running Linux, [PelleMannen] figured his Android phone could run a web server just as well as any other Linux machine and built this webpage that’s currently running on a smartphone, with an additional Reddit post for a little more discussion.
Mandaris Moore ☛ Why does the Labarum theme not have a header
If you’ve come to my site, you’ve seen it. Or rather, seen that it isn’t there. Most site have them, whether it’s a big banner or image that lets you know that you are on a webpage. I’m referring to the header; usually the first h1 element in the html. Open any book on HTML and it’s one of the top five elements that you learn about.
But, if this element is so basic and used so often, then how why do I not use this in my theme?
Licensing / Legal
Silicon Angle ☛ Modular open-sources its Mojo AI programming language’s core components
Modular Inc. today open-sourced the core components of Mojo, a programming language designed for writing artificial intelligence software.
The code is available under a customized version of the Apache 2 license. Modular added modifications designed to make Mojo easier to combine with software distributed under GPL2, another popular open-source license. The highest-profile project that uses GPL2 is the Linux kernel.
Education
-
Rlang ☛ 6 New books added to Big Book of R
I’m very happy to announce the addition of 6 new books to the Big Book of R collection, which now stands at about 420 books in total!
Standards/Consortia
Andy Bell ☛ 404 Media Now Has a Full Text RSS Feed
This is a great example of an organisation navigating the changing landscape of publishing in a good way. The folks 404 Media (a fantastic publication) have invested in both their platform and others using Ghost CMS so people that are paying to read their stuff, get the most convenient delivery method: a full HTML RSS feed.
