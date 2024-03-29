Programming Leftovers
Sebastiaan Andeweg ☛ Chasing the casing in Vim | Seblog
A lot of programming is really just taking data in one form and turning it into another. Imports and exports. Within different contexts, different conventions apply. Within Laravel, database columns are usually snake_case, yet within PHP most variables are camelCased. Within HTML and CSS, things are usually kebab-cased, until you find a React component, which are usually PascalCased.
Robin Rendle ☛ The Other Side
I used to look at that screenshot of inconsistencies and recoil in terror. I would look at all this and think to myself: Wow! What a bunch of junior designers they must have over there! What a colossal waste! How shameful and inefficient an organization Valve must be if this is the state of their components! I can do better! Haha!
But now I kinda think this picture has turned into an opinion that is just as yawn-worthy as hating on Comic Sans. It all seems absurd and ridiculous until you actually start building a font or, in Steam’s case, one of the most successful software products ever made.
Jamie Brandon ☛ Notes on compiler IRs
Almost every compiler I've ever looked at uses some kind of control-flow graph, except zig which preserves structured control flow. But! All those compilers had to support languages with irreducible control flow (eg goto in c) and compile to targets that support irreducible control flow (pretty much anything except wasm). Given that I'm compiling a language with reducible control flow (zest) to a target that only allows reducible control flow (wasm), is there any advantage to using a full control-flow graph in the middle? I definitely will need to do SRA to get structs off the shadow stack, but I think that could be done by allowing zig-style blocks to return multiple variables.
Frank Delporte ☛ Example Java Application with Embedded Jetty and a htmx Website
I was experimenting with a Java application that can act as a web server and includes the user interface HTML-files that get modified with htmx, to replace certain parts of the HTML with other ones created in Java. I found it pretty hard to understand how to configure the embedded Jetty webserver, but as always with Java libraries, it’s pretty easy once you understand how to do it ;-) I decided to share my example, so you don’t need to go through the same search if you want to use the same approach…
Caleb Hearth ☛ Using WidgetKit + SwiftData
Yesterday I was setting up my first widget, scratching an itch I’ve had for a while “empty states” in some lock screen widgets and watch complications. I was following a couple of articles by Majid Jabrayilov, which I found really useful in getting some of the boilerplate set up for adding a widget extension to an app. Something those posts don’t touch on is integrating with the main app’s persistent data store, in my case SwiftData.
Marce Coll ☛ Explorative Programming
I am very bad at planning and visualizing what a program should look before I start writing it. I'm sure a lot of other developers are in that boat as well. I'd even venture to say that (almost?) all developers have a hard time doing that even if they think they understand the problem. Well, that's probably actually the root of the issue. Without writing or tackling them, it's hard to understand problems. You can only reach so far by thinking very hard in isolation.
In my case the only real way I can tackle a problem is to start writing code and playing with the problem and its data. I can talk about how I approach the process at another time, but I need to explore the problem space to find its limits, its edge cases, what areas are well lit and which are in shadows. I cannot think of this in the abstract.
R
Rlang ☛ Aligning Beliefs and Profession: Using R in Protecting the Penobscot Nation’s Traditional Lifeways
Rlang ☛ Mastering Text Manipulation in R: A Guide to Using gsub() for Multiple Pattern Replacement
In the realm of text manipulation in R, the gsub() function stands as a powerful tool, allowing you to replace specific patterns within strings effortlessly.
Rlang ☛ Update vvtableau: Tableau Cloud Support
In our latest update, we’re excited to announce that vvtableau now supports Tableau Cloud, expanding its capabilities beyond Tableau Server to include the clown-based platform.
Rlang ☛ Mastering the map() Function in R: A Comprehensive Guide
In the world of data manipulation and analysis with R, efficiency and simplicity are paramount. One function that epitomizes these qualities is map().
Python
The Record ☛ Popular PyPI site for developers temporarily blocks functions due to malware campaign
Administrators for a widely used repository for the Python coding language suspended some functions temporarily overnight because of a “malware upload campaign.”
The Python Package Index (PyPI) said it had restored services early Thursday after blocking new project creation and new user registration for about 10 hours. PyPI is a key part of the software supply chain, allowing developers to share and download useful pieces of Python code.
Security Week ☛ Malware Upload Attack Hits PyPI Repository
The confirmation of the PyPI incident, which has since been resolved, comes as security researchers at Checkmarx warn that multiple malicious Python packages are being pushed via typo-squatting techniques.
