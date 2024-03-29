I used to look at that screenshot of inconsistencies and recoil in terror. I would look at all this and think to myself: Wow! What a bunch of junior designers they must have over there! What a colossal waste! How shameful and inefficient an organization Valve must be if this is the state of their components! I can do better! Haha!

But now I kinda think this picture has turned into an opinion that is just as yawn-worthy as hating on Comic Sans. It all seems absurd and ridiculous until you actually start building a font or, in Steam’s case, one of the most successful software products ever made.