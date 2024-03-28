Best Free and Open Source Matrix Clients and Linux Graph Databases
13 Best Free and Open Source Matrix Clients
Matrix is an open standard for interoperable, decentralised, real-time communication over IP.
It can be used to power Instant Messaging, VoIP/WebRTC signalling, Internet of Things communication – or anywhere you need a standard HTTP API for publishing and subscribing to data whilst tracking the conversation history.
The standard can integrate with standard web services via WebRTC, facilitating browser-to-browser applications.
11 Best Free and Open Source Linux Graph Databases
A graph database stores nodes and relationships instead of tables, or documents. Data is stored just like you might sketch ideas on a whiteboard. Your data is stored without restricting it to a pre-defined model, allowing a very flexible way of thinking about and using it.
Here’s our verdict on the finest graph databases that run under Linux. We only include free and open source software.