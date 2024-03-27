Tails 6.1 Is Out to Mitigate the RFDS Intel CPU Vulnerabilities, Fix More Bugs

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 27, 2024



Tails 6.1 is here a month after Tails 6.0, which is based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, and ships with the Tor Browser 13.0.13 anonymous web browser and Mozilla Thunderbird 115.9.0 email and calendar client.

Under the hood, Tails 6.1 includes patches to mitigate the recently disclosed RFDS (Register File Data Sampling) security vulnerabilities affecting Intel processors, so it’s highly recommended for users to either update their Tails 6.0 systems to Tails 6.1 or download and use Tails directly from a USB flash drive.

Read on