Qubes OS 4.2.1 has been released!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 27, 2024



We’re pleased to announce the stable release of Qubes OS 4.2.1! This patch release aims to consolidate all the security patches, bug fixes, and other updates that have occurred since the release of Qubes 4.2.0. Our goal is to provide a secure and convenient way for users to install (or reinstall) the latest stable Qubes release with an up-to-date ISO. The ISO and associated verification files are available on the downloads page.

What’s new in Qubes OS 4.2.1?

Qubes 4.2.1 includes numerous updates over the initial 4.2.0 release, in particular: [...]

