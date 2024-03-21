today's howtos
-
Martijn Braam ☛ Bootstrapping Alpine Linux without root
So instead of building a chroot the "traditional" way what are the alternatives?
The magic trick to get this working are user namespaces. From the Linux documentation: [...]
-
Pi My Life Up ☛ Installing or Compiling Git on Ubuntu
Git is one of the most popular ways to implement version control. Version control is crucial in software development, allowing you to track changes and create separate branches easily.
Using this version control software is really simple and makes coding much easier, especially when trying to track problems introduced through code changes.
-
Pi My Life Up ☛ How to Run a Plex Media Server on a Synology NAS
While the Synology NAS does have its own ways of streaming media it is nothing compared to a fully-fledged media server like Plex. Plex builds a super easy-to-browse, visually pleasing, and helpful library from your media. It does this by scanning your media and getting metadata for each video.
A Synology NAS is a great place to host your Plex Media Server, as it makes storing lots of movies and TV shows straightforward. Depending on the model of your Synology you will even be able to transcode videos so they can be played on devices that might not natively support them.
Best of all, setting up Plex on a Synology NAS is straightforward and can be done with just a few clicks. This allows you to start streaming all your media in no time.
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Check If You’re Running Wayland Or X11 Display Server In Linux
-
TecMint ☛ How to Install Symfony Framework in Linux
Many open-source developers rely on Symfony for creating high-performance, complex web applications. Additionally, Symfony offers a Command Line Interface (CLI) tool that assists developers in various tasks such as database management, code generation, and executing commands.