Immich 1.99.0 Brings Upload Indicators, Optimizations, and More

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 21, 2024



Two weeks after its previous 1.98.0 release, Immich, a self-hosted Google Photos alternative, has officially announced the rollout of its new logo across all platforms – web, mobile, and documentation pages.

This refresh is part of the broader v1.99.0 release, which introduces many updates, bug fixes, and performance improvements designed to elevate the user experience.

The latest version brings a variety of noteworthy features and enhancements...

Read on