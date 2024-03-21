Usage of Plasma 6’s Global Themes May Pose Serious Risks

First and foremost – there is no need for unnecessary panic! If diving into the settings to download and install an external global theme isn’t your first move after getting the impressive Plasma 6 desktop environment set up, you’re in the clear. Secondly, it’s important to note that the KDE team is on top of the issue. Here’s the scoop.

А Reddit user alerted (for reference here and here) about a significant issue with Plasma 6. Installing a specific external global theme triggers the execution of “rm -rf /” in the background. This command, known for its simplicity yet potential for extensive damage, wipes all data on the drive, including any additional mounted drives.

