Radxa Penta SATA HAT adds up to five SATA drives to the Raspberry Pi 5 for NAS applications

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 21, 2024



The Radxa’s Penta SATA HAT was initially launched in 2019 as an accessory for the Rock Pi 4 SBC powered by a Rockchip RK3399 processor and an M.2 PCIe socket since Raspberry Pi competitors have been exposing PCIe interfaces for years. It turns out the exact same Penta SATA HAT design can be reused with the Raspberry Pi 5 by providing a new PCIe FPC cable and updating the configuration scripts.

The other change is the configuration method (up to PCIe Gen3) for Raspberry Pi OS which is explained on the Radxa documentation website. The HAT Wiki still points to the older install script for Radxa boards for now, but you should use the method in the first link for the Raspberry Pi 5 if that’s the board you are using. This solution should also you to create your own Raspberry Pi 5 NAS with the quad-bay 2.5-inch metal case or a 5-bay for 3.5-inch drives as shown below.

Read on