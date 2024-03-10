As a daily Qubes OS user, I often feel the need to expose a port of a given qube to my local network. However, the process is quite painful because it requires doing the NAT rules on each layer (usually net-vm => sys-firewall => qube), it's a lost of wasted time.

I wrote a simple script that should be used from dom0 that does all the job: opening the ports on the qube, and for each NetVM, open and redirect the ports.