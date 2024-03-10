today's howtos
Data Swamp ☛ Script NAT on Qubes OS
As a daily Qubes OS user, I often feel the need to expose a port of a given qube to my local network. However, the process is quite painful because it requires doing the NAT rules on each layer (usually net-vm => sys-firewall => qube), it's a lost of wasted time.
I wrote a simple script that should be used from dom0 that does all the job: opening the ports on the qube, and for each NetVM, open and redirect the ports.
KDE Plasma 6.0.1 on Fedora 40 WKS (Development branch)
KDE Plasma 6.0.1 seems to work with no obvious issues on Fedora 40 WKS ( nightly build as of 03/06/24 ) . Looks like requirements for beta staging for Fedora 40 and openSUSE 15.6 are a bit different. Anaconda Blivet GUI on Fedora 40 WKS allows to create any desired disk layout even during deployment WorkStation. Spice console works just fine for L1 and L2
MWL ☛ “Run Your Own Mail Server” off for tech review
I just finished the first draft of “Run Your Own Mail Server.” Copies have gone to my volunteer tech reviewers and my sponsors. When I need to mass-mail my sponsors, I normally can only mail a dozen or so at a time without making Surveillance Giant Google and Abusive Monopolist Microsoft throw a fit.
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Create a Wifi Hotspot in Ubuntu
Wi-Fi hotspots are a vital part of every on the go networking setups. Learn how you can create your own Wi-Fi hotspot on Ubuntu today.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to install and use TimeShift on Fedora
TimeShift is a powerful tool for creating system snapshots, allowing Fedora users to easily backup and restore their system to previous states. This guide walks you through the installation process of TimeShift on Fedora and demonstrates how to use it for effective system backups and restorations.
The New Stack ☛ Simplify GNU/Linux and Docker Command Lines with Bash Completion
Do you have trouble remembering all of the Docker commands? Or maybe you can't remember all of the commands available