Audiocasts/Shows: GNU/Linux in the Ham Shack, Going GNU/Linux, This Week in GNU/Linux
Linux in the Ham Shack ☛ Linux in the Ham Shack Episode #535: Saturday in the Park
Hello and welcome to the 535th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack.
Going Linux ☛ Going GNU/Linux #451 · Listener Feedback
In this episode: Bill hops again, lost voice mails, Surveillance Giant Google analytics, Lubuntu package manager, Bitlocker, Thunderbird, lightweight feedback, and suggestions for Bill’s testing on Nix.
00:00 Going GNU/Linux #451 · Listener Feedback
00:55 Is this a special episode?
01:45 Bill hops to NixOS
06:54 Sean: Lost voicemails?
09:08 Peter: Why Surveillance Giant Google analytics?
10:28 Robert: Lubuntu package manager
26:26 Jack: Followup on Bitlocker
30:25 James: Begs for minion help with Thunderbird
36:26 Paul: Feedback on lightweight distros
43:28 Tolga: Distro suggestion for Bill to test
Tux Digital ☛ TWIL 256: GNU/Linux Desktop Growth, Fedora Dropping Xorg, Nintendo vs Yuzu lawsuit & more GNU/Linux news
We’ve got a lot of big news for GNU/Linux users this week! We’ve got everything from marketshare growth to the latest updates for your favorite distros. Desktop GNU/Linux hits 4% market share! That’s the highest ever by the way. GNU/Linux From Scratch just released a new version for those of you who dream of building [...]