Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.0.10, the VirtualBox 7.0.12 release is here to introduce initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel series, as well as improved support for distributions using Linux 6.4 and 6.5 kernels.

ASEAN and GNU/Linux: A Closer Look at Borneo and Sumatra

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 18, 2023



THE world is moving to GNU/Linux. Not overnight, but gradually... over time.

In this short series of posts we'll take a look at southeast Asian countries and how quick (or not) they are to adopt Free software.

In Indonesia, Chrome is estimated to possess 81% of the market (not counting the Chromium derivatives) compared to about 72% in Malaysia. In Malaysia, Android rose to about 40%, whereas Windows fell to new lows (30%) and on desktops/laptops GNU/Linux rose to 4% this month, according to the data statCounter has.

Compared to Indonesia, which has a very large population, Malaysia is not poor (certainly not Brunei Darussalam). If people there choose to adopt GNU/Linux, it's less likely to do with cost-savings. █