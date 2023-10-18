ASEAN and GNU/Linux: A Closer Look at Borneo and Sumatra
THE world is moving to GNU/Linux. Not overnight, but gradually... over time.
In this short series of posts we'll take a look at southeast Asian countries and how quick (or not) they are to adopt Free software.
In Indonesia, Chrome is estimated to possess 81% of the market (not counting the Chromium derivatives) compared to about 72% in Malaysia. In Malaysia, Android rose to about 40%, whereas Windows fell to new lows (30%) and on desktops/laptops GNU/Linux rose to 4% this month, according to the data statCounter has.
Compared to Indonesia, which has a very large population, Malaysia is not poor (certainly not Brunei Darussalam). If people there choose to adopt GNU/Linux, it's less likely to do with cost-savings. █