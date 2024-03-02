Elive 3.8.40 beta released
The Elive Team is pleased to announce the release of 3.8.40 Beta
This new version includes: Big Upgrade using the Bookworm base with backports, this version has already been beta tested and improved for 3 months. MacBooks: Much improved support, featuring a very elegant boot selector. RAM: Improved performance and resources usage especially in Live mode. Crontab integration on desktop, which allows your system to enjoy features like automatic updates or hardware watchdogs without needing to re-login on your desktop.