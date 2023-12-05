Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Tor Project blog

Arti 1.1.11 is released: More onion progress

Arti 1.1.11 continues work on support for onion services in Arti, and we're even closer than we were last month. We think that the odds are good that our next release will be the one in which they're finally ready for testing by others. You can find a list of what we still need to do on the bugtracker.

LinuxGizmos.com

Orange Pi SBC adopts Huawei Ascend AI processor

NVMe Base for Raspberry Pi 5 with M-Key NVMe SSD Support

9to5Linux

Zorin OS 17 Beta Released with Quick Settings, Spatial Desktop, and More

Derived from the long-term supported Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series, more specifically from the Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS point release with the Linux 6.2 kernel and Mesa 23.0 graphics stack, Zorin OS 17 beta is here to introduce a much refined and modern desktop experience.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 3rd, 2023

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

news

FreeBSD 14 upgrade stories

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 05, 2023

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Linux 6.7-rc4 and More
Yes, some stable ones too
 
rlxOS is an immutable Linux distribution that proves looks can be deceiving
The rlxOS (pronounced "relaxed OS") Linux distribution is a lot of things. It's immutable, it tweaks the Xfce desktop to look like KDE Plasma, it's fast, and (on the surface) it looks to be very user-friendly.
Grisbi Revisited, Tips For Beginners, Part One
PCLinuxOS Magazine (December Issue)
CXL Microconference, Annual Emacs Conference 'EmacsConf', and GNU World Order
today's leftovers, GNU and LF focus
Spacedrive, Areca Backup, and Games
4 stories, software focus
Programming Leftovers
R, Debian, and more
FreeBSD 14 upgrade stories
Dan Langille’s blog
today's howtos
5 howtos
Security Leftovers
Security incidents, patches, and FUD
GDB 14.1 released
Version 14.1 of the GDB debugger is out
Django 5.0 released
The Django team is happy to announce the release of Django 5.0
Zorin OS 17 Beta Released with Quick Settings, Spatial Desktop, and More
Today, the Zorin OS team announced the general availability for public testing of the beta version of the upcoming Zorin OS 17 release, which promises new and exciting features.
The Demise of News Sites on the Web is No Joking Matter
Including sites that cover BSD and GNU/Linux
Android Leftovers
Realme GT 5 Pro Storage, Connectivity Revealed; Confirmed to Get Three Android Upgrades
GNU/Linux, Our Path to Software Freedom
Response to a provocative piece by Christian Siebold
today's leftovers
Document Foundation, Windows TCO, and more
Programming Leftovers
also education and LibreOffice
Qemu, Graphics, and Kernels
4 links
Orange Pi AIPro SBC features a 20 TOPS Huawei Ascent AI SoC
Orange Pi says the board supports Ubuntu and openEuler operating systems and can be used for a range of applications such as natural language processing
Open Hardware: Reverse Engineering, pico-WSPR-tx, Raspberry Pi, and Arduboy
projects for hacking
today's howtos
howtos for Sunday and Monday
Debian trademark canceled
From a practical perspective, if the Scientologie.org precedent authorizes legitimate interest and fair use web sites
Cinnamon 6 Desktop: Best New Features
A new release of the Cinnamon 6 desktop environment is now available with experimental Wayland support.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Mozilla Now Provide Firefox Beta & Developer Edition Debs
Mozilla now provides Deb builds of Firefox Beta and Firefox Developer Edition for Debian-based Linux distributions (y’know, like Ubuntu)
Manjaro-based Mabox Linux 23.12 features new LTS kernel
As we approach the end of 2023, the Linux community receives a delightful surprise
This App Records System Audio & Microphone Together in Ubuntu
Looking to record system sounds and your microphone at the same time on Ubuntu, and save it to a single audio file
10 Best Free and Open Source Linux eCommerce Software
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 10 high quality free Linux eCommerce applications
Review: openSUSE MicroOS
MicroOS is a special branch of the openSUSE project
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 3rd, 2023
The 165th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 3rd, 2023.
In India, Windows Falls Below 15% Market Share While Android Rises to All-Time Highs, According to statCounter
walking away from Microsoft
Bootlin, Linux Revisionism, and More
Some more leftovers
GNU/Linux Software: Alternatives to Apple Pages, Docker Commands, and October/November in KDE Itinerary
3 new articles
Security Leftovers
many Windows TCO stories, too
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (47/2023): SIP calling on Genode and a FOSDEM stand
FOSDEM 2024 will feature a Mobile Linux stand, Fractal 5, a new episode of the postmarketOS podcast, and a lot more!
today's howtos
some from the past week too
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
3 older links that we missed
Alpine 3.15.11, 3.16.8, 3.17.6 and 3.18.5 released | Alpine Linux
availability of new stable releases
Audiocasts/Shows and Recent YouTube Videos
Mostly Indivious links
Ultramarine Linux 39 Review: Fedora for Everyone
A review of Ultramarine Linux 39, which brings the Fedora 39 base, the latest Kernel and customized desktops.
Nitrux 3.2 Released with Aesthetic FHS, Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS, and Updated Installer
Nitrux 3.2 systemd-free and Debian-based distribution is now available for download with Aesthetic FHS file system implementation, Secure Boot support, and Linux kernel 6.6 LTS.
UCS 5.2 Alpha: Preliminary version of the next UCS released
UCS 5.2 will be based on the latest stable Debian version: Debian 12 “Bookworm”
/e/OS 1.17 Released with Enhanced Privacy and Functionality
The /e/OS 1.17 just relased, bringing a wave of enhancements, from improved privacy measures to a redesigned user interface.
NixOS 23.11 “Tapir” Released with the GNOME 45 Desktop and Wi-Fi 6 Support
NixOS, a Linux distribution and a set of packages usable on other Linux systems and macOS, has been updated today to version 23.11.
4MLinux 44 Adds System-Wide VA-API Support, Improves Printing Support
4MLinux creator Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability for download of a new stable and major release of his independent and lightweight GNU/Linux distribution, 4MLinux 44.
Armbian 23.11 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS and Support for New Devices
The Armbian project announced today the release and general availability of Armbian 23.11 as the latest version of this GNU/Linux distribution tailored for ARM-powered embedded devices.
FSF-EEE on "Public Money? Public Code!" and Router Freedom
2 updates from the fake (imposter) FSF
Devices: Raspberry Pi 5, OpenMV, and Orange Pi
3 stories
Kernel Space/Linux News
mostly kernel stuff
The EU’s Cyber Resilience Act, Security Incidents, and Windows TCO
security incidents mostly
Programming Leftovers
R, AWK, and more
Distributions and Operating Systems: Qemu, Debian-Based Distros, and EasyOS
4 news picks
GNU Taler v0.9.3 released
We have addressed over 200 individual issues, our bug tracker has the full list. Notable changes include: [...]
Ruben Schade's Compaq retrocomputer and retrocomputer FPGAs
some tech festing
Steam Deck Raises GNU/Linux's Profile in Gaming, SteamOS 3.5.8 Coming Soon
Some gaming news
today's howtos
some Sunday howtos
HPLIP 3.23.12 is out with New HP Printers Support for Linux
The new release add some new HP devices support
KStars 3.6.8 is Released
It's a bi-monthly bug-fix release with a couple of exciting features
5 Most Privacy Focused Web Browsers
LibreWolf get rids of all the telemetry, DRM protection, and adds various improvements to the security-side of things
11 Best Free and Open Source Log Analyzers
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
digiKam 8.2.0 is released
After five months of active maintenance and long bugs triage
Small but mighty, 9Front's 'Humanbiologics' is here
Plan 9
How Meta Patches Linux at Hyperscale
Patching Linux is easy. Except when you need to patch tens of thousands of servers without downtime. Here's how Meta does it.
today's leftovers
KDE, GNOME, and more
Programming Leftovers
5 more links, focus on Python and R
Coverage of Applications for GNU/Linux (or Free Software)
medevel mostly
Proprietary Security Failures: Microsoft and Apple
5 stories
RADXA ROCK S0, Robot Pianist, and Pimoroni's £13.50 NVMe Base
Open hardware stuff
today's howtos
5 more howtos
Why SUSE CEO Melissa di Donato Got Fired, OpenSUSE's OBS Down
Inside stories
Security Leftovers
mostly news about incidents
Microsoft Breaking the Law, Then Bribing the British Government
typical
No More Prisoners of Windows (POWs)
In the world's most populous nation, India, GNU/Linux seem to have grown massively