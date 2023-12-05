Programming Leftovers
GNOME ☛ Felix Häcker: Profiling Rust Applications With Sysprof
Sysprof is an enormously helpful tool that can be used for identifying performance problems in applications. However, there are a few things that need to be considered in order to get meaningful and useful results, especially for Rust applications.
With this blog post I want to provide a short step-by-step guide on what requirements need to be met, so that hopefully more people can make use of Sysprof.
R
Rlang ☛ Trying out timeplyr
The timeplyr R package, created by my colleague Nick, was accepted on CRAN in October 2023. A direct quote from the CRAN page is that it provides a set of fast tidy functions for wrangling, completing and summarising date and date-time data.
Rlang ☛ Ten Lords-a-Leaping
Just what is a lord-a-leaping? Well, what is a lord? A lord is a title of nobility, usually inherited, that exists in the UK and other countries. And those lords like to leap, especially during the twelve days of Christmas.
Rlang ☛ Statistics without mathematics series
The Statistics without Mathematics books from Vor Press are available in a variety of ‘skins’. In all versions, including those using jamovi, the subject is taught without statistical formulae in order to reduce ‘statistics anxiety’.
Open Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ PicoUART6 6x UART to USB bridge supports up to 6 Raspberry Pi 5 boards
PicoUART6 is a small USB to UART bridge board that takes a Raspberry Pi Pico board and exposes six UART ports to connect up to six Raspberry Pi 5 SBC’s over the new 3-pin UART connector. The Raspberry Pi 5 has created a lot of buzz since its announcement in September 2023, and people most talked about its higher performance compared to a Raspberry Pi 4 and its new (non-standard) FCP PCIe connector, but the new Raspberry Pi SBC also features a 3-pin JST UART connector that was not used in earlier and frees 3-pin on the 40-pin GPIO header.
