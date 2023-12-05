If you're curious and want to try Ubuntu, one of the most popular Linux distributions, we have some good news. It is not necessary to install the operating system in place of Windows 11 or even macOS on a laptop or a desktop. You can safely run the open-source operating system virtually, separate from your primary OS, and on over it in a virtual machine.

VirtualBox, designed by the folks at Oracle, is one of the most reliable virtual machines for users. It's free, and thanks to the user-friendly interface, getting started is simple.