Calamares Installer 3.2.6(X) vs Debian Network Installer (Anaconda Blivet-GUI)
Configutation below might be created with some previous manual intervention causes Calamares to crash
How to install GPFS Cluster on RHEL (Part 1)
GPFS stands for General Parallel File System is a cluster file system developed by IBM. It’s named I.C.B.M. Storage Scale and previously I.C.B.M. Spectrum Scale.
Vitux ☛ How to Install BookStack on Rocky Linux
BookStack is a self-hosted, open source and easy-to-use platform for organizing and storing information. It can be used for various purposes, such as a wiki, documentation website and note-taking application, to name a few. It was developed with the Laravel PHP framework and uses MySQL to store the data.
Vitux ☛ How to Install Grafana on Alma Linux
Grafana is a free and open-source monitoring and data visualization software. By default, it supports Graphite, Elasticsearch, Prometheus, and other databases. It is a multi-platform interactive application that provides charts, graphs, and alerts on the web when connected to supported data sources.
XDA ☛ How to install Ubuntu in VirtualBox
If you're curious and want to try Ubuntu, one of the most popular Linux distributions, we have some good news. It is not necessary to install the operating system in place of Windows 11 or even macOS on a laptop or a desktop. You can safely run the open-source operating system virtually, separate from your primary OS, and on over it in a virtual machine.
VirtualBox, designed by the folks at Oracle, is one of the most reliable virtual machines for users. It's free, and thanks to the user-friendly interface, getting started is simple.