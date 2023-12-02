today's leftovers

Just a short post to note that 20 years ago (!) I posted the first entry in this blog. I’ve been rather busy of late and haven’t posted too much, but it’s still up and a going concern. Then, I posted about a long thanksgiving trip. This year I stayed very close to home for thanksgiving. Changes all around.

I plan some posts soon reviewing the amd/ryzen frame.work upgrade I got and the lovely asus hyper M.2 card (4 nvme drives). Also, some thoughts on open source and the like.

Here’s to 20 more.