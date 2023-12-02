today's leftovers
-
7 Benefits of Kubernetes for Small Businesses
Kubernetes can be a transformative tool for smaller players, with the potential to streamline operations, reduce costs and enhance scalability.
-
Kevin Fenzi: 20 years of blog!
Just a short post to note that 20 years ago (!) I posted the first entry in this blog. I’ve been rather busy of late and haven’t posted too much, but it’s still up and a going concern. Then, I posted about a long thanksgiving trip. This year I stayed very close to home for thanksgiving. Changes all around.
I plan some posts soon reviewing the amd/ryzen frame.work upgrade I got and the lovely asus hyper M.2 card (4 nvme drives). Also, some thoughts on open source and the like.
Here’s to 20 more.
-
University of Toronto ☛ My sysadmin's view of going from Centrex to VoIP (sort of)
I recently read j. b. crawford's Centrex, about the telephone service by that name that was offered to organizations in at least the US and Canada. It sparked not so much nostalgia as memories, because up until very recently the University of Toronto's downtown campus used Centrex, complete with what I now know (from the article) is a distinctive Centrex pattern of five-digit dialing for phone numbers inside the organization. In the University of Toronto's case, most phone numbers were 978-xxxx and so it was common for people and documentation to list numbers as, for example, '8-4942', which is what you actually dialed on a Centrex phone. If you were calling from a non-Centrex line, you were expected to remember the '97' in front.