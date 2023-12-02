Red Hat Leftovers, Mostly Corporate Puff Pieces
-
Red Hat Official ☛ The Time Zone Database Package (tzdata) review for 2023
The tzdata package contains the data files describing current and historic transitions for various time zones worldwide. This data represents changes required by local governments, time zone boundary changes, UTC offsets and daylight saving time (DST).
-
Generative AI and large language models: how did we get here, where are we going, and what does it mean for open source? [Ed: Red Hat paying tribute and homage to the buzzwords of the year, hoping to ridd the wave of gullible shareholders, who sink/pour out money into hype]
-
Built In ☛ How IDPs and Golden Paths Can Close the Developer Productivity Gap [Ed: More buzzwords, more spurious acronyms from Red Hat et al]
As tech stacks become more complex, internal developer platforms and golden paths can help simplify the development process and speed up innovation.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Mapping your CentOS to RHEL migration journey on AWS with Red Hat Consulting [Ed: Red Hat kills the real CentOS, not looks to profit from this shot at the back of the neck]
CentOS Linux 7 is nearing its end of life, scheduled for June 30, 2024. After this date, CentOS Linux 7 will no longer receive critical updates, including bug fixes, performance enhancements and vital security patches. The absence of these updates post-end-of-life jeopardizes the operational stability of systems running on CentOS Linux 7 and exposes them to security vulnerabilities. Proactively planning for this transition is an imperative for building out business continuity plans as well as strengthening IT infrastructure.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Driving modern software engineering: Empowering people, optimizing processes, inspiring innovation
Evolution and innovation are inherently incremental. Change happens over time, step by step, cell by cell, within supportive ecosystems. Revolution and creativity are more dramatic and often catalyzed by unexpected events or challenging circumstances. Successful innovators learn how to welcome and embrace some level of discomfort in order to harness the foundational powerhouse that drives real change and inspires new ideas.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat updates OpenShift Service on AWS with hosted control planes [Ed: Red Hat puff piece disguised as journalism, i.e. the usual from this site]