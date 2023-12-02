Games: Control, Roots of Pacha, Steam Deck, and More
Herman Õunapuu ☛ Control - how to make a game enjoyable for casual audiences
I’ve decided to intentionally take more time to play video games this year, since it’s a relatively healthy way to escape from the real world once in a while. A friend recommended one game in particular: Control: Ultimate Edition. During the Steam summer sale of 2023, I went ahead and bought it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Roots of Pacha 1.1 adds new content and a fix for Steam Deck external controllers
The single-player and co-op life sim / farming game Roots of Pacha has a big update out now, with it there's plenty of new content and a nice fix for Steam Deck players docking to the big screen.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's the most played Steam Deck games for November 2023
December has arrived and so Valve have revealed the most popular games played on Steam Deck through November 2023 sorted by hours played overall.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Jingle Jam 2023 Games Collection Bundle is live with 70+ games
It's that time of year again, time for another Jingle Jam 2023 Games Collection Bundle to grab loads of games and support charity. You need to redeem the Steam codes from it by 31st December 2023 as they may expire in January, so don't go sitting on them! It's also limited to the first 100,000 donations of at least £35.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Story Mode for Them's Fightin' Herds cancelled and active development to cease
Some sad news for fans of the fighting game Them's Fightin' Herds, as the developer Mane6 has cancelled the Story Mode and will be ceasing active development on the game.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Western adventure in the alternate 19th century, Rosewater has a fresh trailer
If you love your classic styled point and click adventures, Rosewater is one you need to pop right in that wishlist. It's looking really good!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the new trailer for Demonschool, an upcoming light horror tactics RPG
Demonschool looks like one of the most unique tactics RPG I've seen for a while, and the new trailer that just went up really has me excited for it. Unique because of the movement and combat system, allowing for plenty of planning and experimentation — not to mention it's stylish as heck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Huge update to Baldur's Gate 3 adds an Epilogue, new game modes and willy physics
Well that's quite an upgrade Baldur's Gate 3 just got, and one of my absolute favourite games of this year. Might be time to jump back in again!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Battle.net broke in Wine / Proton - here's how to fix for Steam Deck / Linux
Ah launchers, don't you just love them? A reoccuring nuisance for Steam Deck and Desktop Linux gaming is that they can and will break and the latest to break (again) is Battle.net. Here's how you can fix it for now.