Arch Linux’s December 2023 ISO Release Brings Linux 6.6 LTS, Updated Installer

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 02, 2023



Arch Linux’s December 2023 ISO release includes archinstall 2.7, which brings two important features, namely support for unified kernel image (UKI), which is a single executable that can be booted directly from the UEFI firmware, and the ability to check for new versions of archinstall when initiating the Arch Linux installer.

The Arch Linux menu-based installer also adds support for the nvidia-dkms package when installing the NVIDIA proprietary graphics driver, adds a --skip-ntp parameter to deal with the “Waiting for time sync (systemd-timesyncd.service) to complete.” error during installation, and introduces initial support for the Hindi language.

