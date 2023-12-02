Want to move your Linux home folder to another drive? Here's a straightforward and step by step way to do it that should work on any distribution. Moving your home folder means you can reinstall Linux and not have to worry about your personal files.

Why Keep Your home Folder Separate?

If you're setting up a new machine or adding a hard drive to an existing one, you may want to have your home directory on a different drive than the default location.

An popular configuration for modern personal computers is to have a medium-sized Solid State Drive (SSD) holding your operating system and a larger traditional hard drive (HD) as your the main storage for data. Or you may have a single traditional hard drive in your system, and you've added a new HD for increased storage. Whatever your reasons, here is a simple and blow by blow run-through of moving your home directory.