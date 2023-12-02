today's howtos
-
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Remote Desktop to an Ubuntu Computer
Connect to a remote Ubuntu computer from Linux or Windows.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Use the traceroute Command on Linux
When you appreciate how traceroute works, it makes understanding the results much easier. The more complicated the route a network packet has to take to reach its destination, the harder it is to pinpoint where any slowdowns might be occurring.
A small organization's local area network (LAN) might be relatively simple. It'll probably have at least one server and a router or two. The complexity increases on a wide area network (WAN) that communicates between different locations or via the internet. Your network packet then encounters (and is forwarded and routed by) a lot of hardware, like routers and gateways.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Use tmux on Linux (and Why It's Better Than Screen)
Is the Linux tmux command really better than screen? We gave it shot to find out.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Move Your Linux home Directory to Another Drive
Want to move your Linux home folder to another drive? Here's a straightforward and step by step way to do it that should work on any distribution. Moving your home folder means you can reinstall Linux and not have to worry about your personal files.
Why Keep Your home Folder Separate?
If you're setting up a new machine or adding a hard drive to an existing one, you may want to have your home directory on a different drive than the default location.
An popular configuration for modern personal computers is to have a medium-sized Solid State Drive (SSD) holding your operating system and a larger traditional hard drive (HD) as your the main storage for data. Or you may have a single traditional hard drive in your system, and you've added a new HD for increased storage. Whatever your reasons, here is a simple and blow by blow run-through of moving your home directory.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Set a Static IP Address in Ubuntu
Your home network relies on IP addresses to route data between devices, and sometimes on reconnecting to the network a device's address can change. Here's how to give an Ubuntu Linux computer a permanent IP address that survives reboots.
What Is a Static IP Address?
Everything on your network home network, whether it's using a wired connection or Wi-Fi, has an IP address. IP stands for Internet Protocol. An IP address is a sequence of four numbers separated by three dots. Each IP address that is unique within that network.
IP addresses act as numeric labels. Your router uses these labels to send data between the correct devices. Usually, your router assigns IP addresses. It knows which IP addresses are in use and which are free. When a new device connects to the network, it requests an IP address and the router allocates one of the unused IP addresses. This is called DHCP, or dynamic host configuration protocol.
-
Giz China ☛ How to Enable Blue Light Filter on Windows, MacOS and Ubuntu - Gizchina.com
It would be hard to cover all the existing Linux distributions that offer Night Light filter. For that reason, we will stick with Ubuntu which stands as one of the most popular distros available. As you may expect, the free Linux-based Operating System does come with a Blue Night Filter which reduces the strain of your eyes and makes the colors warmer. The process is simple and if you’re a novice in Linux don’t worry, you won’t need to perform countless terminal commands.
-
Where are the action scripts located in Nemo file manager
Inside the /usr/share/nemo/actions/ folder you will find a sample action file sample.nemo_action You can use this to create your own custom action
Open the sample action file in your own text editor. Mint uses xed as the default text ediitor, but you might want to use Geany or another text editor depending on what packages you have installed in your own Linux Distribtion
-
Output CPU, Kernel, Memory, Storage information using the inxi command in the terminal Linux
If you want a quick way to display system information in the terminal enter inxi in the terminal. It's already installed in Linux Mint.
If it is not installed in your own distribution, enter the following in the terminal, if you are running a Debian / Ubuntu based distribution...
-
Migrate and Upgrade: CentOS 7 to Oracle Linux 8
This step-by-step guide shows how to upgrade and migrate at the same time, from CentOS 7 to Oracle Linux 8. The example leverages Leapp and Elevate open source projects to get the entire process managed in one single step.
-
Network World ☛ Getting started on the Linux (or Unix) command line, Part 4
Some of the most versatile commands you can run on the Linux command line are those that enable you to pass the output of one command to another by using something called a "pipe". You can also set up complex commands as "aliases" so that you only need to type a simple string to run them.