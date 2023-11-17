Games: Core Keeper, Bzzzt, art of rally, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Core Keeper 1.0 planned for Summer 2024, dev says it's had 2 million downloads
Next on my list to complete once my current run through co-op Terraria is done with, Core Keeper is another wonderful mining sandbox adventure and the 1.0 release has now been set with a new content roadmap to Summer 2024.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Bzzzt is a gorgeous looking jump-dash-run retro platformer out now
Inspired by the 80s tech revolution, this beautiful pixel-art precision platformer transports you back in time with a brand new adventure, paying homage to the popular and much loved gaming designs of the past and it's out now with Native Linux support.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The wonderful art of rally has expanded with the Australia DLC
Easily one of the most chilled rally racing games around, art of rally has a new DLC out adding in Australia. While previous expansions have been free updates, this one is actually a paid DLC. They said that "Part of our team is based in Australia so this is extra special and we've put our best into it!".
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck OLED is just pure joy - the definitive Steam Deck
The Steam Deck OLED releases officially from Valve today, bringing with it numerous improvements to my favourite Linux-powered gaming handheld and here's my initial thoughts on spending some time with it. I originally reviewed the LCD Steam Deck back at release since Valve sent over a review unit and they did the same for the Steam Deck OLED.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Turn-based animal action-RPG 'Of Blades & Tails' is out now
Become Reik, a clever member of the fox tribe in Of Blades & Tails from Felix Laukel and Pineapple Works that has now left Early Access.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Massive update to Caves of Qud brings fully native gamepad and Steam Deck support
Absolutely one of the wildest and most interesting roguelikes I've ever had the pleasure of playing, Caves of Qud has a massive update out now with full gamepad and Steam Deck support. Every time I jump into Qud I'm amazed by it!