Games: Gearbits, Blender, Lutris, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Gearbits is a fast-paced mecha combat indie game now on Steam
Love mecha combat? Gearbits is a new indie release on Steam from Quackpond Games, following on from their early builds on itch.io. The developer mentioned that it was in development for two years, started as they didn't find the exact type of mecha combat game they wanted to play - so they made it themselves.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Blender enables Vulkan as an experimental option
Some fun news for Blender fans, as their work to bring up Vulkan support in the project has hit a big new milestone with support now enabled but it's still experimental for now. As noted in their development blog post, Vulkan support is now available for Linux and Windows Alpha builds.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Act quick to claim these free games like CRYPTARK and The Evil Within
Need some free games for the weekend? Got you covered with a list here of some games you can claim to keep so you'll have no excuse for a boring time.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Lutris game manager v0.5.14 adds EA App integration, expanded Flatpak support
The game manager Lutris has a brand new release out with some sweet new features, so time to take another look at one of the best ways to run games from pretty much anywhere on Linux and Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mosa Lina is pure physics puzzle-platforming chaos
Well this is certainly an unexpected pleasure to appear. Mosa Lina is pure physics puzzle-platforming chaos and it's out now along with Native Linux support and works great on Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the first-person dark-fantasy dungeon crawler Ludus Mortis
Set in a dark-fantasy timeline version of the Roman Empire, Ludus Mortis is a dungeon crawler like the classics but with plenty of modern touches now in Early Access with Linux Support and Steam Deck playable. No official rating yet for the Steam Deck but the developer mentioned it should be just fine.