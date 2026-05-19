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Microsoft's Vista 11 Turns Five Soon, the Upgrade is GNU/Linux, Not Windows Vista 12 or 15 or 20 or Whatever Number They Invent Next
Support for Vista 10 ended this past autumn; but the share of Vista 11 remains appallingly low
Microsoft's Windows franchise is in trouble and there are mass layoffs. "Infusing" or interjecting slop into everything backfired for Microslop. Users are fleeing - more so now that Vista 11 is the only version that still receives security patches.
People who want Software Freedom can regain control of their computing, their data and by extension their everyday lives. █
Image source: Day 11 - eleven pipers piping