Do you waddle the waddle?

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Highlights of Firefox 151 include support for local profile backups on Linux and macOS systems with the ability to restore them across platforms, support for merging multiple PDF files directly in Firefox’s built-in PDF viewer, address autofill support for users in the Netherlands, and the general availability of local network access restrictions.

The newly announced RK3572 by Rockchip is an octa-core processor targeting AIoT, edge computing, and embedded applications. Built on an 8nm process, it combines dual Cortex-A73 cores, six Cortex-A53 cores, a 4 TOPS NPU, Mali-G310 GPU, LPDDR5/LPDDR5X support, and 8K video decoding.

Following the Rockchip RK3572 announcement, Forlinx Embedded has introduced the FET3572-C SoM and accompanying OK3572-C development board. The platform combines an octa-core CPU configuration, 4 TOPS NPU, LPDDR5/LPDDR5X support, and multimedia capabilities extending to 8K decoding.

LILYGO has introduced the T-SIM / T-A Standard Series, a refreshed family of ESP32-S3 cellular development boards combining SIMCom and A76xx modem options with new hardware features including Qwiic support, seamless power switching, camera interfaces, optional GNSS functionality, and lower deep-sleep power consumption.

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but only if it survives. Behind every image or video is someone making a choice in real time: to document what they are seeing, preserve what others may try to deny, and take on the risks and responsibilities that come with creating archival records.

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Microsoft's Vista 11 Turns Five Soon, the Upgrade is GNU/Linux, Not Windows Vista 12 or 15 or 20 or Whatever Number They Invent Next

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 19, 2026,

updated May 19, 2026



Support for Vista 10 ended this past autumn ; but the share of Vista 11 remains appallingly low

Microsoft's Windows franchise is in trouble and there are mass layoffs. "Infusing" or interjecting slop into everything backfired for Microslop. Users are fleeing - more so now that Vista 11 is the only version that still receives security patches.

People who want Software Freedom can regain control of their computing, their data and by extension their everyday lives. █

Image source: Day 11 - eleven pipers piping