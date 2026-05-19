The Wine development release 11.9 is now available.

What's new in this release:

Bundled SQLite library.

Initial support for system threads.

Thread suspension in emulated code on ARM64.

More VBScript compatibility improvements.

Various bug fixes.

The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/11.x/wine-11.9.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from the respective download sites.

You will find documentation here.

Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.