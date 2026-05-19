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Wine 11.9
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Wine 11.9
The Wine development release 11.9 is now available.
What's new in this release:
- Bundled SQLite library.
- Initial support for system threads.
- Thread suspension in emulated code on ARM64.
- More VBScript compatibility improvements.
- Various bug fixes.
The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/11.x/wine-11.9.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from the respective download sites.
You will find documentation here.
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.
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Wine 11.9 released with ARM64 improvements, initial support for system threads | GamingOnLinux
The latest development release of the Windows compatibility layer Wine 11.9 has arrived with new features and bug fixes. We usually see one new main stable release of Wine per year, so expect Wine 12 sometime in January 2027.