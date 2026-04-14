Linux offers a wide range of free and open source music players, from desktop defaults to excellent cross-platform options. Many are mature, powerful, and support online music services, giving users plenty of choice.

Every music collection is different, and the right player can make a big difference, especially for large libraries.

Ratic is an offline music player for Linux. It’s designed for playing local music collections rather than relying on streaming services. It’s built with Rust together with GTK, libadwaita, relm, and GStreamer. This is free and open source software.