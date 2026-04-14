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Archium Linux – Arch-based distribution
Quoting: Archium Linux - Arch-based distribution - LinuxLinks —
Archium Linux is an Arch-based Linux distribution designed to simplify installation and initial system setup without sacrificing the flexibility and transparency of Arch Linux.
It provides a guided TUI installer, sensible defaults, and optional desktop environments such as KDE Plasma and GNOME, allowing users to get a working system quickly while still maintaining full control.
Archium stays close to upstream Arch, avoiding heavy modifications or unnecessary abstraction. The goal is to reduce setup time and complexity, not to hide how the system works.