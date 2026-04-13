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Microsoft Windows Measured Below 5% in Lao
Globally, statCounter sees Microsoft Windows at an all-time low. In some countries, however, this trend became more pronounced. █
Image source: Orthographic map of Laos
Do you waddle the waddle?
Waveshare recently featured the PocketTerm35-Pi5, a handheld Linux terminal based on the Raspberry Pi 5, with an integrated display, keyboard, and battery in a compact form factor. It supports command-line interaction, development workflows, and portable system access without external peripherals.
Happy Easter! I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.
While not a major release in terms of new features, despite the major version number change, Linux kernel 7.0 finally promotes Rust support to stable. The “Rust experiment” has been concluded at the 2025 Linux Kernel Maintainers Summit, and Rust is here to stay.
Coming more than three years after Trisquel GNU/Linux 11.0 LTS, the Trisquel GNU/Linux 12.0 LTS release is based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, it’s powered by the GNU Linux-libre 6.8 kernel by default, and features the MATE 1.26.2 desktop environment.
At its core, Shelly is designed as a drop-in replacement for Arch Linux’s default package manager, pacman, and I think it’s a very good candidate for that role, especially since it features a graphical interface, can be used without installation, and supports third-party app stores like AUR and Flathub.
Globally, statCounter sees Microsoft Windows at an all-time low. In some countries, however, this trend became more pronounced. █
Image source: Orthographic map of Laos