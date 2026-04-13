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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 13, 2026



Quoting: Three Months After Georgia Tech, Stallman Heads to UT Austin - FOSS Force —

This Wednesday Richard Stallman will be speaking at the University of Texas at Austin.

That’s a quick turnaround.

You might remember that about 2 1/2 months ago Stallman appeared at Georgia Tech to give a talk that was sponsored by a newly formed campus organization called LibreTech Collective. Ten years ago, that sort of scheduling would’ve been business as usual for Stallman, who had a pretty full schedule as a lecturer on Free Software, all things GNU, and tech freedom in general.

Since 2019, however, Stallman has been largely incognito after he was suddenly forced to resign his job at MIT and step down from the presidency at Free Software Foundation, the organization he’d founded nearly 35 years earlier. This came after his contribution to a discussion on an MIT internal mailing list went public, and was interpreted by many as defending Jeffrey Epstein and blaming his victims. Except for appearances at FSF events, that pretty much removed him from public view for a while.