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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 30, 2026



Quoting: Ubuntu was my first distro—here's why we went our separate ways —

I was along for the ride in the development of the Ubuntu Netbook Remix, which I ran on a netbook while at college. This would eventually grow into the Unity desktop interface that would come to define Ubuntu.

My opinion shifted a bit with 10.04 Lucid Lynx. This was my first time watching the release of an Ubuntu LTS, and I didn't like the cosmetic changes. I wasn't a fan of the new purple and orange color scheme. I didn't dig the app theme that placed a divider awkwardly between the application menu and the rest of the app window. I didn't like the movement of the window buttons to the left. I remained discouraged when the look was refined but largely the same in Ubuntu 10.10 Maverick Meerkat.