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Free and Open Source Software
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SILE - typesetting system for Linux - LinuxLinks
SILE (Simon’s Improved Layout Engine) is a modern typesetting system designed for producing high-quality printed documents. It takes textual markup as input and generates professionally formatted PDF output, offering a flexible alternative to traditional systems such as TeX.
Rather than being a derivative of TeX, SILE is built from the ground up with a focus on extensibility and programmability. It combines advanced layout capabilities with a programmable architecture using Lua, allowing users to customise behaviour and create complex document workflows.
This is free and open source software.
Enroll - fingerprint management - LinuxLinks
Enroll offers fingerprint management for single and multi-user systems. Allows you to register, verify and delete prints.
On a multiuser system you can choose user from navigation. It asks for authentication and checks correct rights if you choose user other than the user of current session.
Select the finger and action to take. Authentication and user rights check are performed for security. If anything goes wrong the status is displayed in the center. When registering a progress bar reflecting progress is shown. Follow instructions.
If you don’t have correct rights or incorrect password your attempt is just dismissed.
This is free and open source software.
DropWebP - convert and compress images - LinuxLinks
DropWebP is a cross-platform desktop application designed to convert and compress images using a straightforward drag-and-drop interface.
Built with modern technologies, it enables users to quickly transform images into efficient formats such as WebP, AVIF, and JPEG XL, helping reduce file sizes while maintaining quality. The application is aimed at developers, designers, and content creators who need a fast and convenient way to optimise images for web use or storage.
This is free and open source software.
tiki - documentation and issue management tool - LinuxLinks
Tiki is a lightweight terminal-based project and knowledge management tool designed to work directly inside a Git repository. It allows developers to manage tasks, documentation, prompts, and notes as Markdown files that are version-controlled alongside their code, making it especially useful for AI-assisted development workflows and structured project tracking.
The tool introduces the concept of “tikis” (tasks or tickets) and “dokis” (documents), both stored within the repository and fully tracked by Git. It provides a navigable interface with a Kanban-style board, enabling users to organise work items, track progress, and maintain a complete history without relying on external services.
This is free and open source software.
CircuitSim - real-time circuit simulator - LinuxLinks
CircuitSim is an interactive, real-time electronic circuit simulator written in Java using Swing.
It provides a visual sandbox-style environment where users can design circuits on a grid, connect components with wires, and observe live simulation of analog voltages, currents, and digital logic behaviour.
The application is designed for both learning and experimentation, offering continuous simulation updates as circuits are modified, along with support for custom components and reusable designs.
This is free and open source software.
Developer of the Week: Arun Prakash Jana - LinuxLinks
Arun Prakash Jana, better known on GitHub as jarun, represents a strain of open source development that feels increasingly rare: software built not to impress a venture-funded roadmap, but to remove friction from everyday computing. His GitHub profile describes his mission plainly: he writes terminal utilities, often with GUI integration, for efficient workflows, and says he created them to “minimize time at a computer.” That philosophy is visible across his body of work and explains why his projects have attracted a loyal following. His profile currently shows he has around 2.6k followers. His set of pinned projects are led by nnn, buku, ddgr, bcal, spy, and imgp.
The centerpiece of his open source contribution is nnn, a terminal file manager. It is not presented as a nostalgic toy for command-line purists; it is described as a full-featured, unorthodox, nearly zero-config, very fast file manager designed to stay “out of your way.” Its feature set goes well beyond basic navigation: disk usage analysis, batch rename, application launching, file picking, plugin support, live previews, and a patch framework for user-submitted modifications. That combination matters because it shows Jana’s main contribution is not just writing code, but designing a complete workflow environment for people who live in the terminal.
Luke wrote a review of nnn back in 2020 explaining why it’s an awesome piece of open source software. In our roundup of the finest graphical and console based file managers, nnn ranks as the finest open source console-based file manager.