SILE (Simon’s Improved Layout Engine) is a modern typesetting system designed for producing high-quality printed documents. It takes textual markup as input and generates professionally formatted PDF output, offering a flexible alternative to traditional systems such as TeX.

Rather than being a derivative of TeX, SILE is built from the ground up with a focus on extensibility and programmability. It combines advanced layout capabilities with a programmable architecture using Lua, allowing users to customise behaviour and create complex document workflows.

This is free and open source software.