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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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People Discuss Rumours of Mass Layoffs at IBM Becoming Public in 1-2 Weeks
IBM is killing its brand or its "goodwill"
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The Old Days
In the early days of this site (2006) it was mostly just a couple of people, plus comments
New
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No Daylight Saved
Is there still any practical reason for this ritual?
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Microsoft Azure Does Not Have "Hiring Freezes", It Has Had Mass Layoffs Every Year Since 2020
Things are always a lot worse than Microsoft formally or publicly acknowledges
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 27 Out of 200: Using the Tor Network to Hide From Consequences
Only 1-2 weeks after the countersuit the Canadian attempted to deplatform several Web sites
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The Limits of Inclusion
Inclusion with caution isn't "opinionated"; it's a defence mechanism, sometimes a survival instinct
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Almost 20 Years After Microsoft/Novell
The mission has not changed, but the priorities evolve all the time
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LLM Slop Kills Sites, as Sites That Adopt Slop Are Doomed
People won't subscribe to such sites and visit them if they recognise it's just slop
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Links 29/03/2026: Indonesia Cracks Down on Social Control Media Addiction, China Becomes World’s Scientific Superpower
Links for the day
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Fedora at the Mercy of Microsoft Because of Back-Doored Kick-Switch Boot
We'll soon revisit the defamation attacks on Torvalds
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Links 29/03/2026: Water Shortages and No Kings Rallies
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 29/03/2026: Return to Gopherspace, "Zen of Marking Playing Cards"
Links for the day
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The Real XBox is Dead, So Microsoft is Calling Everything "XBox" Now
It even wanted to run a campaign to convince everybody that XBox is not actually a console
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Saturday, March 28, 2026
IRC logs for Saturday, March 28, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
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