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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 29th, 2026

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KaOS Linux 2026.03 Is Out with Linux 6.19, More systemd Components Removed

Last month, when KaOS Linux 2026.02 was released, we reported that the distribution had dropped its KDE/Plasma desktop environment, after more than 12 years using it as the default, in favor of a Niri/Noctalia setup to avoid any use the systemd init system and move to Dinit instead.

GIMP 3.2.2 Released with Various Improvements and UI/UX Updates

GIMP 3.2.2 is here to improve the importing of SVG paths in the Paths dock by properly scaling the imported path based on user preference, improve the FITS, TIM, PAA, ICNS, PVR, SFW, and JIF image import plugins, and improve the Paintshop Pro plugin to correctly load the active selection shape.

SystemRescue 13 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8.1, and More

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, SystemRescue 13 ships with updated Bcachefs tools and kernel module, and new tools including the FATSort utility for sorting FAT12, FAT16, FAT32, and exFAT partitions, and nss-mdns, a NSS plugin providing host name resolution via Multicast DNS.

LinuxGizmos.com

Jetway F35-ARU1 Combines Core Ultra SoC in 3.5-inch Form Factor

Jetway has shared early details of the F35-ARU1, a 3.5-inch subcompact board based on Intel Core Ultra processors from the Arrow Lake-U series. The board integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU resources within a low-power platform intended for embedded and industrial systems.

Vividnode Mobile AI Packs RISC-V Processor and 60 TOPS AI Engine

A compact system from ZUIKI based on a K3 RISC-V processor has appeared on the Japanese crowdfunding platform Kibidango. The Vividnode Mobile AI is presented as a small form-factor system for local inference and development.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 30, 2026,
updated Mar 30, 2026

Man in suit

Updated This Past Day

  1. People Discuss Rumours of Mass Layoffs at IBM Becoming Public in 1-2 Weeks
    IBM is killing its brand or its "goodwill"
  2. The Old Days
    In the early days of this site (2006) it was mostly just a couple of people, plus comments

    New

  3. No Daylight Saved
    Is there still any practical reason for this ritual?
  4. Microsoft Azure Does Not Have "Hiring Freezes", It Has Had Mass Layoffs Every Year Since 2020
    Things are always a lot worse than Microsoft formally or publicly acknowledges
  5. SLAPP Censorship - Part 27 Out of 200: Using the Tor Network to Hide From Consequences
    Only 1-2 weeks after the countersuit the Canadian attempted to deplatform several Web sites
  6. The Limits of Inclusion
    Inclusion with caution isn't "opinionated"; it's a defence mechanism, sometimes a survival instinct
  7. Almost 20 Years After Microsoft/Novell
    The mission has not changed, but the priorities evolve all the time
  8. LLM Slop Kills Sites, as Sites That Adopt Slop Are Doomed
    People won't subscribe to such sites and visit them if they recognise it's just slop
  9. Links 29/03/2026: Indonesia Cracks Down on Social Control Media Addiction, China Becomes World’s Scientific Superpower
    Links for the day
  10. Fedora at the Mercy of Microsoft Because of Back-Doored Kick-Switch Boot
    We'll soon revisit the defamation attacks on Torvalds
  11. Links 29/03/2026: Water Shortages and No Kings Rallies
    Links for the day
  12. Gemini Links 29/03/2026: Return to Gopherspace, "Zen of Marking Playing Cards"
    Links for the day
  13. The Real XBox is Dead, So Microsoft is Calling Everything "XBox" Now
    It even wanted to run a campaign to convince everybody that XBox is not actually a console
  14. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  15. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, March 28, 2026
    IRC logs for Saturday, March 28, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-03-23 to 2026-03-29
    4071 /about.shtml
    2388 /n/2026/03/20/Confluent_Insiders_IBM_Laid_Over_Over_800_at_Confluent_Not_Just.shtml
    1574 /index.shtml
    1241 /irc.shtml
    858 /n/2026/03/25/IBM_Americas_President_Ayman_Antoun_Comes_to_OpenText_Weeks_Ahe.shtml
    816 /n/2026/03/27/Slides_From_the_Presentation_Discussing_EPO_Strikes_Until_End_o.shtml
    794 /browse/latest.shtml
    783 /n/2026/03/23/Slop_Means_False_New_Article_by_Cybershow.shtml
    776 /n/2026/03/22/EPO_Strike_a_Week_From_Now_After_That_Strikes_Can_Become_Perman.shtml
    776 /n/2026/03/27/Media_Says_Microsoft_Hiring_Freezes_But_There_Are_Already_Micro.shtml
    762 /n/2026/03/27/Gemini_Links_27_03_2026_Being_Busy_and_Posting_Again.shtml
    737 /n/2026/03/27/Last_Night_The_Register_MS_Published_a_Fake_Article_It_Mentione.shtml
    702 /n/2026/03/23/Last_Week_s_EPO_Strike_Was_the_Biggest_Highest_Participation_Ra.shtml
    695 /n/2026/03/23/Fear_is_Not_a_Legitimate_Factor.shtml
    680 /n/2026/03/24/The_New_Layoffs_Silent_Layoffs_Secret_Layoffs_Quiet_Layoffs_Pas.shtml
    651 /n/2026/03/23/Links_23_03_2026_Security_Breaches_Energy_Shortages_Another_SRA.shtml
    646 /n/2026/03/23/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    643 /n/2026/03/25/Gnome_Foundation_Inc_is_in_Trouble.shtml
    639 /n/2026/03/23/Links_23_03_2026_Shocking_Peter_Thiel_Antichrist_Lectures_Rober.shtml
    627 /n/2026/03/25/Links_25_03_2026_Nations_Return_to_Russian_Oil_and_Burning_Wood.shtml
    622 /n/2026/03/24/EPO_Cocaine_Communication_Manager_Part_IX_Cocaine_Addicts_in_Ch.shtml
    618 /n/2026/03/23/Mass_Layoffs_at_HashiCorp_IBM_Hid_Them.shtml
    618 /n/2026/03/23/Debianism_election_2026_community_poll_created_everybody_can_vo.shtml
    609 /n/2026/03/23/Most_Press_Articles_About_IBM_Are_LLM_Slop_Sometimes_With_Slop_.shtml
    606 /n/2026/03/26/EPO_Union_Decides_to_Continue_Industrial_Actions_Next_Strike_in.shtml
    605 /n/2026/03/23/Microsoft_Downgraded_on_Concerns_Lack_of_Growth_Amid_Silent_Lay.shtml
    605 /n/2026/03/24/Links_24_03_2026_Airports_on_ICE_and_Have_You_Paid_Your_Intuit_.shtml
    599 /n/2026/03/27/Perpetual_Strikes_to_Begin_at_European_Patent_Office_EPO_Large_.shtml
    599 /browse/index.shtml
    599 /n/2026/03/25/This_Morning_The_Register_MS_Published_Slop_Promotion_With_the_.shtml
    598 /n/2026/03/23/The_Scandal_Bigger_Than_IBM_Red_Hat_Layoffs_is_the_de_Facto_Med.shtml
    593 /n/2026/03/23/Fuel_Autonomy_and_What_It_Teaches_Us_About_Software_Autonomy_or.shtml
    591 /n/2026/03/26/Microsoft_Lost_31_Of_Its_Alleged_Value_in_Five_Months_Then_It_G.shtml
    591 /n/2026/03/26/Links_26_03_2026_Solicitors_Regulation_Authority_SRA_Closes_101.shtml
    590 /n/2026/03/26/Where_and_How_to_Spot_LLM_Slop.shtml
    587 /n/2026/03/25/Links_25_03_2026_Airports_Further_Militarised_Slopification_and.shtml
    564 /n/2026/03/24/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    564 /n/2026/03/26/IBM_Pushes_Workers_Out_It_Does_Not_Count_Them_as_Layoffs.shtml
    561 /n/2026/03/24/2012_Secure_Microsoft_Controlled_Boot_Has_Not_Yet_Been_Made_Obl.shtml
    556 /n/2026/03/22/Links_22_03_2026_Microsoft_Open_AI_in_Legal_Trouble_Plagiarism_.shtml
    554 /n/2026/03/26/IBM_is_Increasing_Its_Temporary_and_Part_time_Headcount_While_N.shtml
    552 /n/2026/03/26/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    550 /n/2026/03/25/EPO_s_Current_Industrial_Actions_Are_Likely_to_Intensify_Furthe.shtml
    550 /n/2026/03/23/IRC_Proceedings_Sunday_March_22_2026.shtml
    546 /n/2026/03/25/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    545 /n/2026/03/26/Hard_to_Find_a_Job_After_Working_for_Microsoft_Back_Doors_Giant.shtml
    545 /n/2026/03/21/A_Prof_Susan_G_Kleinmann_Enkelena_Haxhija_Debian_private_risk_t.shtml
    545 /n/2026/03/23/Scheduled_Maintenance_This_Coming_Wednesday.shtml
    542 /n/2026/03/23/Gemini_Links_23_03_2026_Geminispace_Elpher_Enhancement_and_the_.shtml
    540 /n/2026/03/27/Microsoft_Experiencing_Leadership_Exodus.shtml
    538 /n/2026/03/24/Dr_Stallman_s_Work_Will_Never_be_Considered_Mainstream_Because_.shtml
    536 /n/2026/03/24/Richard_Stallman_to_Give_Public_Talk_This_Thursday_at_the_Unive.shtml
    532 /n/2026/03/25/GAFAM_Mozilla_Removes_Theora_Support_Now_GNU_Needs_to_Re_encode.shtml
    530 /n/2026/03/24/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_22_Out_of_200_When_You_Complain_People_Im.shtml
    528 /n/2026/03/26/Back_to_Normalcy.shtml
    521 /n/2026/03/22/Streisand_Effect_and_Justice.shtml

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