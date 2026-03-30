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Last month, when KaOS Linux 2026.02 was released, we reported that the distribution had dropped its KDE/Plasma desktop environment, after more than 12 years using it as the default, in favor of a Niri/Noctalia setup to avoid any use the systemd init system and move to Dinit instead.

GIMP 3.2.2 is here to improve the importing of SVG paths in the Paths dock by properly scaling the imported path based on user preference, improve the FITS, TIM, PAA, ICNS, PVR, SFW, and JIF image import plugins, and improve the Paintshop Pro plugin to correctly load the active selection shape.