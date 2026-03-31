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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 31, 2026,

updated Mar 31, 2026



Quoting: GNOME 50 dropped support for accessing Google Drive files - OMG! Ubuntu —

While GNOME Online Accounts (GOA) integration continues to allow you to sign in to your Google account to enable supported apps to access your contacts, mail and calendar data securely, the toggle to give access to files is now gone.

It’s that toggle that allows you to remotely mount your Google Drive in Nautilus’ sidebar.

If you installed the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS beta you may still see a Files toggle in GOA > Google, but the feature itself won’t work. When you try to open your Google Drive in Nautilus, an “Unable to access…” account error will appear.

A set of package updates for GOA are rolling out to Ubuntu 26.04 development builds, and these disable the toggle from showing.