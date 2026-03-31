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GNOME 50 dropped support for accessing Google Drive files
Quoting: GNOME 50 dropped support for accessing Google Drive files - OMG! Ubuntu —
While GNOME Online Accounts (GOA) integration continues to allow you to sign in to your Google account to enable supported apps to access your contacts, mail and calendar data securely, the toggle to give access to files is now gone.
It’s that toggle that allows you to remotely mount your Google Drive in Nautilus’ sidebar.
If you installed the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS beta you may still see a Files toggle in GOA > Google, but the feature itself won’t work. When you try to open your Google Drive in Nautilus, an “Unable to access…” account error will appear.
A set of package updates for GOA are rolling out to Ubuntu 26.04 development builds, and these disable the toggle from showing.
XDA:
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GNOME 50 killed Google Drive integration because nobody wanted to maintain it
Despite being FOSS, Linux distros will often add support for proprietary apps within the operating system. Not only does it make it easier for people to migrate from closed-source operating systems to Linux, but it's also really handy for people who may not want to pick from the open-source options available.
Unfortunately, it turns out that GNOME 50 will scrap a part of its GNOME Online Accounts (GOA) tool that allows people to add Google Drive to Nautilus. However, before you reach for your pitchforks, it's worth noting that it got scrapped because, seemingly, nobody really cares for it.