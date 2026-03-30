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Debian-Based Elive Linux Distro Is Back with First Stable Release in Seven Years
It’s been more than six and a half years since the last stable Elive release (version 3.0.6), but the project wasn’t dead. During this time, there were many beta releases, all leading to today’s Elive 3.8.50 LTS stable release, which is based on Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm”.
It is one of the very few remaining distros that still offer 32-bit support, and the new Elive release even keeps up with the times by adding support for the OpenRC init system during installation for users who don’t want to use the controversial systemd init system.