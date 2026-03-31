GNOME 49.5 Is Out to Improve Accessibility of App Folders in GNOME Shell

A compact system from ZUIKI based on a K3 RISC-V processor has appeared on the Japanese crowdfunding platform Kibidango. The Vividnode Mobile AI is presented as a small form-factor system for local inference and development.

Jetway has shared early details of the F35-ARU1, a 3.5-inch subcompact board based on Intel Core Ultra processors from the Arrow Lake-U series. The board integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU resources within a low-power platform intended for embedded and industrial systems.

California-based Parallax Inc. has released Revision B of its FLiP Multicore Module, updating the design with USB-C connectivity, a wider input voltage range, and additional identification features.

Seeed Studio has launched an 8-inch HMI device combining a touch display, wireless connectivity, and multimedia hardware in a single platform. The reTerminal D1001 pairs an ESP32-P4 with an ESP32-C6 for networking, along with a 6-axis IMU for motion sensing.

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GNOME 50 “Tokyo” was just released earlier this month, and while it has not yet reached the stable software repositories of popular rolling-release distributions like openSUSE Tumbleweed or Arch Linux, the GNOME devs have started work on the GNOME 51 release.

Coming four months after 4MLinux 50.0, the 4MLinux 51.0 release improves support for ZX Spectrum and Atari music via the AY/YM emulation library, and adds support for installing the Midori web browser and C* Music Player (cmus) ncurses-based music player as downloadable extensions.

Highlights of Coreboot 26.03 include full support for the recently released Intel PantherLake SoCs, increased SMMSTORE capacity, updated TPM and signed secure blob plumbing across multiple platforms, Star Labs Starbook Horizon support, and SPD/memory data generation refresh.

It’s been more than six and a half years since the last stable Elive release (version 3.0.6), but the project wasn’t dead. During this time, there were many beta releases, all leading to today’s Elive 3.8.50 LTS stable release, which is based on Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm”.

The biggest new feature of the Archinstall 4.0 release is the TUI (text-based user interface) as the devs moved from the previous curses-based interface to a textual one based on the Textual framework, which should provide users with a more modern Arch Linux installation experience.

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GNOME 49.5 Is Out to Improve Accessibility of App Folders in GNOME Shell

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 31, 2026



Coming one and a half months after GNOME 49.4, the GNOME 49.5 release is here to improve accessibility of app folders in GNOME Shell, respect –force-animation flag in remote sessions, improve keyboard layout changing, and improve re-enabling of the touchscreen after exiting Power Save mode.

Epiphany (GNOME Web) web browser reverts to the original AdBlock filters used before version 49.4, fixes a regression in site compatibility due to adblocking, and adds support for running Web Apps in the background, with configurable toggle and quit action, even when not using the Flatpak sandboxed app.

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