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GNOME 49.5 Is Out to Improve Accessibility of App Folders in GNOME Shell
Coming one and a half months after GNOME 49.4, the GNOME 49.5 release is here to improve accessibility of app folders in GNOME Shell, respect –force-animation flag in remote sessions, improve keyboard layout changing, and improve re-enabling of the touchscreen after exiting Power Save mode.
Epiphany (GNOME Web) web browser reverts to the original AdBlock filters used before version 49.4, fixes a regression in site compatibility due to adblocking, and adds support for running Web Apps in the background, with configurable toggle and quit action, even when not using the Flatpak sandboxed app.