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GNOME 51 “A Coruña” Desktop Environment Scheduled for September 16th, 2026
GNOME 50 “Tokyo” was just released earlier this month, and while it has not yet reached the stable software repositories of popular rolling-release distributions like openSUSE Tumbleweed or Arch Linux, the GNOME devs have started work on the GNOME 51 release.
Of course, it’s too early to discuss the new features or any major changes coming to GNOME 51, and honestly, I don’t even expect any major enhancements except for probably some more Wayland improvements since GNOME has now gone Wayland-only with the GNOME 50 release onwards.