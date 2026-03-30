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Coreboot 26.03 Open-Source Firmware Adds Full Support for Intel PantherLake SoCs
Highlights of Coreboot 26.03 include full support for the recently released Intel PantherLake SoCs, increased SMMSTORE capacity, updated TPM and signed secure blob plumbing across multiple platforms, Star Labs Starbook Horizon support, and SPD/memory data generation refresh.
This release also brings improvements to the MediaTek MT8196 display pipeline with DSI dual-channel support and panel power-off handling, improved handling of mmapped SMMSTORE reads, as well as improvements to storage integrity and security hardening.