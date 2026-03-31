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LinuxGizmos.com

FLiP Multicore Module Rev B Adds USB-C and Expanded Power Input

California-based Parallax Inc. has released Revision B of its FLiP Multicore Module, updating the design with USB-C connectivity, a wider input voltage range, and additional identification features.

Jetway F35-ARU1 Combines Core Ultra SoC in 3.5-inch Form Factor

Jetway has shared early details of the F35-ARU1, a 3.5-inch subcompact board based on Intel Core Ultra processors from the Arrow Lake-U series. The board integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU resources within a low-power platform intended for embedded and industrial systems.

Vividnode Mobile AI Packs RISC-V Processor and 60 TOPS AI Engine

A compact system from ZUIKI based on a K3 RISC-V processor has appeared on the Japanese crowdfunding platform Kibidango. The Vividnode Mobile AI is presented as a small form-factor system for local inference and development.

9to5Linux

Archinstall 4.0 Arch Linux Installer Released with New Textual UI

The biggest new feature of the Archinstall 4.0 release is the TUI (text-based user interface) as the devs moved from the previous curses-based interface to a textual one based on the Textual framework, which should provide users with a more modern Arch Linux installation experience.

Debian-Based Elive Linux Distro Is Back with First Stable Release in Seven Years

It’s been more than six and a half years since the last stable Elive release (version 3.0.6), but the project wasn’t dead. During this time, there were many beta releases, all leading to today’s Elive 3.8.50 LTS stable release, which is based on Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm”.

Coreboot 26.03 Open-Source Firmware Adds Full Support for Intel PantherLake SoCs

Highlights of Coreboot 26.03 include full support for the recently released Intel PantherLake SoCs, increased SMMSTORE capacity, updated TPM and signed secure blob plumbing across multiple platforms, Star Labs Starbook Horizon support, and SPD/memory data generation refresh.

4MLinux 51.0 Released with Improved Support for ZX Spectrum and Atari Music

Coming four months after 4MLinux 50.0, the 4MLinux 51.0 release improves support for ZX Spectrum and Atari music via the AY/YM emulation library, and adds support for installing the Midori web browser and C* Music Player (cmus) ncurses-based music player as downloadable extensions.

GNOME 51 “A Coruña” Desktop Environment Scheduled for September 16th, 2026

GNOME 50 “Tokyo” was just released earlier this month, and while it has not yet reached the stable software repositories of popular rolling-release distributions like openSUSE Tumbleweed or Arch Linux, the GNOME devs have started work on the GNOME 51 release.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 29th, 2026

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news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 31, 2026

Wasteland

Updated This Past Day

  1. SUEPO Central Made a Strike (or Striking) Success
    Europe has more than enough qualified patent officials
  2. Wikipedia - Funded by Slop-pushing Companies and 'Broligarchs' - Gave Benefit of the Doubt to Slop, Then Regretted It
    Wikipedia sucks. Without slop it'll suck a little less.

    New

  3. IBM Layoffs and Their Expected Scope in April 2026
    Such layoffs impact not only IBM "proper"
  4. SLAPP Censorship - Part 28 Out of 200: Facing Consequences for Impersonation and Worse
    It's not "funny". It is moreover libellous.
  5. Links 30/03/2026: South Korea Next to Curb Social Control Media Addiction and Manipulation, Notorious Patents in the US Challenged
    Links for the day
  6. Gemini Links 30/03/2026: Going Back to Wrist Watches and Why LLMs in Programming Suck
    Links for the day
  7. Did IBM Pay thestreet.com for Puff Pieces? (Like It Did With Forbes)
    If so, there is no disclosure
  8. Payoffs of Lifelong Commitments
    "The Lifelong Activist"
  9. Links 30/03/2026: "We Can’t Income-Tax Ultra-Elites"; "The Pirate Bay’s Oldest Torrent Turned 22"
    Links for the day
  10. Today, Europe's Second-Largest Institution (EPO) Goes on Strike That Can Last Until 2027. Nobody in the Media Covers This!
    "We stand with the protesters"
  11. When the Cost (or Time) of Maintenance Exceeds the Value
    In recent years it seems like more people learn to remove things from their lives, not add more things
  12. Passage of Wealth Upwards, Blaming the Victims
    Tim Sweeney's net worth is 5.1 billion USD according to Forbes
  13. More Media Needs to Tell the Public Slop is a Giant Bubble, It Should Stop Taking "Sponsorship" Money to Inflate This Bubble
    If enough of (what's left of) the media changes its tune and quits being a parrot of GAFAM, then we can debate slop like grown-ups
  14. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  15. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, March 29, 2026
    IRC logs for Sunday, March 29, 2026
  16. Trying to Hide One's Abuses by Imposing Silence on Critics ("My Profile Was Private")
    With enough daylight, sooner or later everyone knows you are a vampire
  17. Fedora Badges System Shows the Demise of Fedora Under IBM
    IBM isn't good at keeping what it buys
  18. IBM is Sunsetting Red Hat, It Only Uses the Brand and the Shell
    IBM buys or spins off companies as containers for "toxic assets" and debt
  19. Cisco Systems is a Still Weak Spot With Bug Doors
    nothing to offer except storytelling
  20. EPO Strike Begins Today and It's the Longest One Yet (Can Last a Year)
    Where's the media?
  21. Gemini Links 30/03/2026: Approaching April and Arvelie Calendar
    Links for the day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-03-24 to 2026-03-30
    4034 /about.shtml
    2109 /n/2026/03/20/Confluent_Insiders_IBM_Laid_Over_Over_800_at_Confluent_Not_Just.shtml
    1491 /index.shtml
    1124 /irc.shtml
    899 /n/2026/03/25/IBM_Americas_President_Ayman_Antoun_Comes_to_OpenText_Weeks_Ahe.shtml
    855 /n/2026/03/27/Media_Says_Microsoft_Hiring_Freezes_But_There_Are_Already_Micro.shtml
    837 /n/2026/03/27/Slides_From_the_Presentation_Discussing_EPO_Strikes_Until_End_o.shtml
    797 /browse/latest.shtml
    780 /n/2026/03/27/Gemini_Links_27_03_2026_Being_Busy_and_Posting_Again.shtml
    752 /n/2026/03/27/Last_Night_The_Register_MS_Published_a_Fake_Article_It_Mentione.shtml
    728 /n/2026/03/29/People_Discuss_Rumours_of_Mass_Layoffs_at_IBM_Becoming_Public_i.shtml
    716 /n/2026/03/24/The_New_Layoffs_Silent_Layoffs_Secret_Layoffs_Quiet_Layoffs_Pas.shtml
    671 /n/2026/03/28/Gemini_Links_28_03_2026_Echo_Delay_and_0x0_st.shtml
    653 /n/2026/03/25/Gnome_Foundation_Inc_is_in_Trouble.shtml
    650 /n/2026/03/25/Links_25_03_2026_Nations_Return_to_Russian_Oil_and_Burning_Wood.shtml
    641 /n/2026/03/27/Perpetual_Strikes_to_Begin_at_European_Patent_Office_EPO_Large_.shtml
    632 /n/2026/03/24/EPO_Cocaine_Communication_Manager_Part_IX_Cocaine_Addicts_in_Ch.shtml
    630 /n/2026/03/26/EPO_Union_Decides_to_Continue_Industrial_Actions_Next_Strike_in.shtml
    611 /n/2026/03/24/Links_24_03_2026_Airports_on_ICE_and_Have_You_Paid_Your_Intuit_.shtml
    609 /n/2026/03/25/This_Morning_The_Register_MS_Published_Slop_Promotion_With_the_.shtml
    607 /n/2026/03/26/Links_26_03_2026_Solicitors_Regulation_Authority_SRA_Closes_101.shtml
    606 /n/2026/03/25/Links_25_03_2026_Airports_Further_Militarised_Slopification_and.shtml
    606 /n/2026/03/26/Microsoft_Lost_31_Of_Its_Alleged_Value_in_Five_Months_Then_It_G.shtml
    603 /n/2026/03/26/Where_and_How_to_Spot_LLM_Slop.shtml
    598 /browse/index.shtml
    587 /n/2026/03/28/Links_28_03_2026_Microsoft_s_LinkedIn_a_National_Security_Risk_.shtml
    577 /n/2026/03/26/IBM_Pushes_Workers_Out_It_Does_Not_Count_Them_as_Layoffs.shtml
    573 /n/2026/03/26/IBM_is_Increasing_Its_Temporary_and_Part_time_Headcount_While_N.shtml
    570 /n/2026/03/25/EPO_s_Current_Industrial_Actions_Are_Likely_to_Intensify_Furthe.shtml
    568 /n/2026/03/24/2012_Secure_Microsoft_Controlled_Boot_Has_Not_Yet_Been_Made_Obl.shtml
    565 /n/2026/03/24/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    564 /n/2026/03/26/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    556 /n/2026/03/27/Microsoft_Experiencing_Leadership_Exodus.shtml
    556 /n/2026/03/28/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_26_Out_of_200_Asking_for_Documents_and_In.shtml
    555 /n/2026/03/25/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    552 /n/2026/03/26/Hard_to_Find_a_Job_After_Working_for_Microsoft_Back_Doors_Giant.shtml
    542 /n/2026/03/24/Dr_Stallman_s_Work_Will_Never_be_Considered_Mainstream_Because_.shtml
    540 /n/2026/03/24/Richard_Stallman_to_Give_Public_Talk_This_Thursday_at_the_Unive.shtml
    540 /n/2026/03/24/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_22_Out_of_200_When_You_Complain_People_Im.shtml
    537 /n/2026/03/25/GAFAM_Mozilla_Removes_Theora_Support_Now_GNU_Needs_to_Re_encode.shtml
    535 /n/2026/03/26/Back_to_Normalcy.shtml
    535 /n/2026/03/28/Links_28_03_2026_More_Worldwide_Bans_on_Social_Control_Media_Ha.shtml
    531 /n/2026/03/27/Mozilla_Was_Ruined_Like_Sirius_Open_Source_Was_Ruined_From_the_.shtml
    528 /n/2026/03/26/Official_New_Figures_Show_That_Solicitors_Regulation_Authority_.shtml
    526 /n/2026/03/26/Public_Talk_by_Richard_Stallman_in_Half_a_Day_at_the_Engineerin.shtml
    522 /n/2026/03/26/Altering_Perceived_Reality_to_Make_It_Seem_Like_Microsoft_is_Th.shtml
    518 /n/2026/03/27/GNU_Linux_Distros_Should_Reject_Age_Verification_and_Uphold_Sof.shtml
    518 /n/2026/03/27/President_Not_Cocaine_Campinos_Notified_of_Historic_EPO_Strikes.shtml
    517 /n/2026/03/26/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_24_Out_of_200_The_Failed_Effort_by_Brett_.shtml
    515 /n/2026/03/27/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    515 /n/2026/03/23/Slop_Means_False_New_Article_by_Cybershow.shtml
    514 /n/2026/03/24/Hating_Techrights_is_a_Career.shtml
    514 /n/2026/03/25/Fedora_Maintainer_ship_Using_Slop_Mistakes_Would_Make_Fedora_Le.shtml
    513 /n/2026/03/27/Ubuntu_Started_as_Free_With_ShipIt_Now_It_Becomes_Payware_That_.shtml
    512 /n/2026/03/27/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_25_Out_of_200_That_Time_Matthew_J_Garrett.shtml
    509 /n/2026/03/29/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml

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