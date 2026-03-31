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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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SUEPO Central Made a Strike (or Striking) Success
Europe has more than enough qualified patent officials
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Wikipedia - Funded by Slop-pushing Companies and 'Broligarchs' - Gave Benefit of the Doubt to Slop, Then Regretted It
Wikipedia sucks. Without slop it'll suck a little less.
New
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IBM Layoffs and Their Expected Scope in April 2026
Such layoffs impact not only IBM "proper"
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 28 Out of 200: Facing Consequences for Impersonation and Worse
It's not "funny". It is moreover libellous.
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Links 30/03/2026: South Korea Next to Curb Social Control Media Addiction and Manipulation, Notorious Patents in the US Challenged
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 30/03/2026: Going Back to Wrist Watches and Why LLMs in Programming Suck
Links for the day
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Did IBM Pay thestreet.com for Puff Pieces? (Like It Did With Forbes)
If so, there is no disclosure
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Payoffs of Lifelong Commitments
"The Lifelong Activist"
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Links 30/03/2026: "We Can’t Income-Tax Ultra-Elites"; "The Pirate Bay’s Oldest Torrent Turned 22"
Links for the day
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Today, Europe's Second-Largest Institution (EPO) Goes on Strike That Can Last Until 2027. Nobody in the Media Covers This!
"We stand with the protesters"
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When the Cost (or Time) of Maintenance Exceeds the Value
In recent years it seems like more people learn to remove things from their lives, not add more things
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Passage of Wealth Upwards, Blaming the Victims
Tim Sweeney's net worth is 5.1 billion USD according to Forbes
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More Media Needs to Tell the Public Slop is a Giant Bubble, It Should Stop Taking "Sponsorship" Money to Inflate This Bubble
If enough of (what's left of) the media changes its tune and quits being a parrot of GAFAM, then we can debate slop like grown-ups
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Sunday, March 29, 2026
IRC logs for Sunday, March 29, 2026
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Trying to Hide One's Abuses by Imposing Silence on Critics ("My Profile Was Private")
With enough daylight, sooner or later everyone knows you are a vampire
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Fedora Badges System Shows the Demise of Fedora Under IBM
IBM isn't good at keeping what it buys
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IBM is Sunsetting Red Hat, It Only Uses the Brand and the Shell
IBM buys or spins off companies as containers for "toxic assets" and debt
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Cisco Systems is a Still Weak Spot With Bug Doors
nothing to offer except storytelling
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EPO Strike Begins Today and It's the Longest One Yet (Can Last a Year)
Where's the media?
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Gemini Links 30/03/2026: Approaching April and Arvelie Calendar
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
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