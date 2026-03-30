5 Linux Mint extensions that finally made my desktop feel complete

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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 30, 2026



Quoting: 5 must have Linux Mint extensions —

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Linux Mint is a beautiful and efficient operating system that just works out of the box. This is both a gift and a curse. It's a gift because you don't have to tweak and optimize it. It's a curse because you rarely think about tweaking and optimizing it—which is a shame given there's a lot worth exploring. To help you get started, here are five extensions that can instantly supercharge your desktop and make you fall even more in love with Linux Mint.