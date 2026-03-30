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Archinstall 4.0 Arch Linux Installer Released with New Textual UI
The biggest new feature of the Archinstall 4.0 release is the TUI (text-based user interface) as the devs moved from the previous curses-based interface to a textual one based on the Textual framework, which should provide users with a more modern Arch Linux installation experience.
You can use Archinstall 4.0 immediately with the current Arch Linux ISO snapshot upon updating it using the sudo pacman -Sy archinstall command at the terminal prompt. Check to see if you have version 4.0 with the archinstall -v command.