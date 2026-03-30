A compact system from ZUIKI based on a K3 RISC-V processor has appeared on the Japanese crowdfunding platform Kibidango. The Vividnode Mobile AI is presented as a small form-factor system for local inference and development.

Jetway has shared early details of the F35-ARU1, a 3.5-inch subcompact board based on Intel Core Ultra processors from the Arrow Lake-U series. The board integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU resources within a low-power platform intended for embedded and industrial systems.

California-based Parallax Inc. has released Revision B of its FLiP Multicore Module, updating the design with USB-C connectivity, a wider input voltage range, and additional identification features.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, SystemRescue 13 ships with updated Bcachefs tools and kernel module, and new tools including the FATSort utility for sorting FAT12, FAT16, FAT32, and exFAT partitions, and nss-mdns, a NSS plugin providing host name resolution via Multicast DNS.

GIMP 3.2.2 is here to improve the importing of SVG paths in the Paths dock by properly scaling the imported path based on user preference, improve the FITS, TIM, PAA, ICNS, PVR, SFW, and JIF image import plugins, and improve the Paintshop Pro plugin to correctly load the active selection shape.

Last month, when KaOS Linux 2026.02 was released, we reported that the distribution had dropped its KDE/Plasma desktop environment, after more than 12 years using it as the default, in favor of a Niri/Noctalia setup to avoid any use the systemd init system and move to Dinit instead.

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Protesting (Principled Stance) Pays Off

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 30, 2026



Earlier this month, for the first time, a bird chose to sleep near us. It's very rare. Birds don't sleep overnight on the sill.

Two months earlier we fought for those birds and nowadays our neighbours help feed them (they say it "takes a village") because they fancy their presence and we have our limits.

Some people protest ICC injustice to the best of their abilities (within clearly defined but selectively enforced laws). Others protect or protest for birds. Starting today, at risk to their career, thousands of EPO workers start a very long strike.

We stand with the protesters. We need more people who protest.

Don't be boring. Don't be passive. Becoming more active is good for you. You too can benefit from it. █

Image source: Protest