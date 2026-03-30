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Protesting (Principled Stance) Pays Off
Earlier this month, for the first time, a bird chose to sleep near us. It's very rare. Birds don't sleep overnight on the sill.
Two months earlier we fought for those birds and nowadays our neighbours help feed them (they say it "takes a village") because they fancy their presence and we have our limits.
Some people protest ICC injustice to the best of their abilities (within clearly defined but selectively enforced laws). Others protect or protest for birds. Starting today, at risk to their career, thousands of EPO workers start a very long strike.
We stand with the protesters. We need more people who protest.
Don't be boring. Don't be passive. Becoming more active is good for you. You too can benefit from it. █
Image source: Protest