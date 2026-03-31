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Uniplot - lightweight terminal plotting library for Python - LinuxLinks
Uniplot is a lightweight terminal plotting library for Python.
It is designed for situations where users need quick visualisation without relying on graphical desktop dependencies or notebook-only workflows.
This is free and open source software.
CrossMacro - mouse and keyboard macro recorder and player - LinuxLinks
CrossMacro is a cross-platform mouse and keyboard macro recorder and player.
It is designed for automation workflows and includes recording, playback, editing, text expansion, shortcut binding, and scheduling features.
This is free and open source software.
Makie - interactive data visualizations and plotting - LinuxLinks
Makie.jl is an interactive plotting and data visualisation ecosystem for the Julia programming language.
It supports native-window and browser-based visualisation, high-quality graphics export, and multiple rendering backends for different use cases.
The backend packages GLMakie, WGLMakie, CairoMakie and RPRMakie add different functionalities: You can use Makie to interactively explore your data and create simple GUIs in native windows or web browsers, export high-quality vector graphics or even raytrace with physically accurate lighting.
This is free and open source software.